Paul Finebaum Names College Football Head Coach Who Will Likely Be Fired

Every college football season, head coaches lose their jobs. Those coaches enter the year either on the hot seat or with high expectations, and then, after failing to show the necessary signs to stay with the program, they are let go.

Shane Beamer Could Be the SEC's Next Fired Head Coach

As the 2026 season approaches, there has been speculation about who some of those coaches are for this season. The name that often gets brought up the most is South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

Beamer has gone 33-30 in his five seasons. His best year was in 2024 when the Gamecocks went 9-4 and were one of the hottest teams in college football to end the season. They would narrowly miss out on the College Football Playoff.

Entering the 2025 season, South Carolina was ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll with star quarterback LaNorris Sellers and EDGE Dylan Stewart still on the team. However, due to poor offensive line play and inconsistent playcalling, the team would go 4-8. That's the reason Beamer is under intense pressure entering the 2026 season.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Takes Another Shot at Beamer's Job Security

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked on "The Round Live" if he believes it is more likely that Beamer or a frequent caller on "The Paul Finebaum Show" would make more future SEC media day appearances, after the caller was escorted out this season. Finebaum said he's going with his caller.

"I think Legend's got a better shot at it," Finebaum said.

South Carolina Nees a Bounce-Back Season in 2026

Finebaum chuckled after saying that. But Finebaum's point still remains. There aren't a lot of people who believe that Beamer has what it takes to turn the Gamecocks around this season. Now that college football is in an era where coaches are expected to win, and win immediately, Beamer likely doesn't have that long of a leash.

He has already elected to make some important changes from last season. He fired offensive coordinator Mike Shula and hired Kendal Briles. He also signed eight offensive linemen in the transfer portal to rebuild that unit. So, he's doing what he feels is necessary to get his team back on top.

Beamer has already shown he can build a competitive team, but the inconsistency throughout his tenure has created real questions about the program's direction.

South Carolina still has talented players capable of changing games, yet results will ultimately determine Beamer's future. If the Gamecocks rebound in 2026, he could quiet the hot-seat discussion. If they struggle again, significant changes may follow.