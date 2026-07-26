Paul Finebaum Names the SEC Coach Most Likely to be Fired in 2026

College football is coming off one of the most extensive coaching cycles in the history of the sport. Several programs will have new head coaches in 2026, including six teams in the SEC.

The Florida Gators hired Jon Sumrall, the Ole Miss Rebels promoted Pete Golding, the LSU Tigers hired Lane Kiffin, the Auburn Tigers hired Alex Golesh, the Kentucky Wildcats hired Will Stein, and the Arkansas Razorbacks hired Ryan Silverfield.

Shane Beamer is on the SEC's Hottest Seat

So, that begs the question: what team will be looking for a new head coach in 2027? One of the coaches on the hottest seats is South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer. He's gone 33-30 in his five seasons at the helm.

Beamer's biggest issue is consistency. In his first season, he went 7-6. The team improved to 8-5 in Year 2, before falling to 5-7 in Year 3. He then had his best season in Year 4. South Carolina went 9-4 and was knocking on the door to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history.

The team then went 4-8 in Year 5, despite returning key players like quarterback LaNorris Sellers and EDGE Dylan Stewart and being ranked No. 13 in the preseason poll.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Labels Beamer as the Most Likely SEC Coach to be Fired

ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "The Film Guy Network" during SEC media days. He was asked which SEC head coach he feels will most likely be fired this season. Finebaum is going with Beamer.

"Do I really have to say Shane Beamer?" Finebaum said.

Beamer Needs Another Bounce-Back Season

Beamer has quieted the noise before. After having a losing season in Year 3, following two decent years in Years 1 and 2, there was a lot of pressure on Beamer heading into Year 4. If he had another losing season, it could have been the end of his time in Columbia. But that's when he responded with his best season, and the Gamecocks came out of nowhere to be a legit contender.

He will likely need another season like that to save his job. If the team has another losing season, despite having two of the best players in college football on its roster, it will be hard to keep the fan base and, more importantly, the boosters engaged. In the era of NIL, that's the support you can't afford to lose.

The margin for error is much smaller as we enter the 2026 season. South Carolina has talented cornerstone players, and expectations are higher than they have been in years.

If the Gamecocks rebound and compete in the SEC, Beamer can once again quiet the criticism. If another disappointing season follows, Finebaum's prediction could become reality.