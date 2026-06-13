Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That's an 'Abomination'

For nearly two decades, there weren't many programs that could look the Alabama Crimson Tide in the eye and not flinch.

Clemson's Standard Was Built on Dominance

But that's what the Clemson Tigers did during the late 2010s. Head coach Dabo Swinney took over as the full-time head coach at Clemson in 2009.

From 2011 to 2022, the team had a double-digit win season every year. That included making the national championship in four of five years from 2015-19. During that time, Clemson faced Alabama three times in the title game and went 2-1.

However, the Tigers haven't had the same type of success since the turn of the decade. Since 2020, Clemson has made just two College Football Playoff appearances, one of which it only got in due to winning the ACC and receiving an automatic bid.

The Tigers have also had two seasons where they didn't win double-digit games. That includes last season's 7-6 year, despite starting the year ranked No. 4. That marked the worst season for Clemson since 2010.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney directs his team. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Pushes Back on Culture vs. Results Debate

ESPN's Paul Finebaum took a call from a Clemson fan on "The Paul Finebaum Show." The fan was preaching to Finebaum that Swinney does everything the right way, and that should be praised. However, Finebaum fired back, saying it's great to do things the right way, but wins are what matter.

"When you are a major college program, you're expected to do it the right way, but you're expected to win even more," Finebaum said.

"What you're trying to say is that Dabo Swinney does it the right way and therefore you just have to excuse the fact that the last five years have been an abomination. Go ahead and do it. It's your program. I don't much care. I don't think they're really worth talking about anyway."

Clemson's Roster Building Philosophy Faces Pressure

It's a harsh reality, but Finebaum is right. It is great that Swinney tries to do things the right way. He's built his program that way, and in the 2010s, it worked brilliantly. However, Swinney hasn't fully adapted to the new era.

He uses NIL to keep players from entering the transfer portal; however, he's not been aggressive in the portal. From 2018 to 2024, Clemson added just two players in the portal.

However, Swinney seems to be slowly adjusting. In 2025, the team added four players; in 2026, the team added 11 players.

If Swinney adapts to the new era, then he could build the Tigers into a contender once again. If he doesn't, it could be the end of his time in Death Valley.