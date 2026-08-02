Paul Finebaum Names College Football Powerhouse That Won't Win the National Championship in 2026

The Indiana Hoosiers are in the midst of the most successful stretches in the history of the program. The Hoosiers went 11-2 in 2024, the first double-digit-win season in program history, and followed up with a 16-0 season in 2025, winning the program's first national championship.

Curt Cignetti a Rising Star in College Football

Head coach Curt Cignetti has quickly cemented himself as a top-five coach in college football. Cignetti took over as head coach after guiding the James Madison Dukes. Cignetti led them to an 11-1 season in 2023. He took over an Indiana program that went 2-10, 4-8 and 3-9 in the three seasons prior to his arrival. They are also one of the losingest programs in college football.

The question is whether Cignetti can keep the train rolling in 2026? The team lost Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza, as well as several key defensive pieces like cornerback D'Angelo Ponds.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during Indiana University spring football practice on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Doesn't Expect Indiana to Repeat as National Champions

Because of those key losses, ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that he isn't sure the Hoosiers can repeat as national champions.

"Sometimes you get caught up in narratives," Finebaum said. "I think that was my fault last year. I make no bones about it, Augie. I didn't buy the Indiana story. I felt like they had not done enough that they played such a weak preseason schedule. They had a fortunate run that I thought would eventually get to them... I don't believe they're going to win the national championship again, but I think they're certainly very capable of making a run."

Transfer Portal Gives Indiana a Chance to Stay Among the Elite

While the team has quite a bit to replace this season. They rank tied at No. 51 in returning production in college football at 56%. So, Cignetti had to replenish a lot of that talent he lost. He did that in the transfer portal, finishing with the No. 8 class.

That includes adding former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover. In the last two seasons, Hoover threw for 7,421 yards, 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions, while completing 66.2% of his passes.

Indiana has already proven that it can reach heights few thought were possible, but repeating that success will require Cignetti to solve a much different challenge. Last season's championship team was built around an elite quarterback and a dominant defense, and both areas will look different in 2026.

However, that is exactly why Cignetti has earned the benefit of the doubt. He has consistently rebuilt programs quickly, and his success in the transfer portal gives the Hoosiers a chance to remain among the nation's best.

If Hoover can step in and provide stability at quarterback, Indiana may not repeat as national champions, but it has the talent and coaching to remain a serious College Football Playoff contender.