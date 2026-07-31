Paul Finebaum believes a College Football Powerhouse's Season Could Be Derailed By the Schedule

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the most consistent programs in the history of the sport. The Buckeyes have also been one of the best in the College Football Playoff era.

Ohio State's Dominant Run in the College Football Playoff

Ohio State won the national championship in the inaugural season of the playoff in 2014 and in the first year of the expanded playoff in 2024. The team then went 12-0 during the regular season last year, looking to win back-to-back national championships.

However, the Buckeyes would lose 13-10 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big Ten Championship Game, and then would be upset 24-14 by the Miami Hurricanes in their first game of the College Football Playoff.

Now, heading into the 2026 season, Ryan Day's team is one of the favorites to win the national championship again.

In fact, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), a measure of a team's strength meant to be the best predictor of its performance for the rest of the season, gives the Buckeyes the best chance to win the national championship at 17%.

Ohio State Football head coach Ryan Day speaks during Big Ten Media Days. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Points to Ohio State's Brutal Schedule

ESPN's Paul Finebaum discussed Ohio State's chances on "The Paul Finebaum Show." The SEC Network analyst believes there is a lot to like about the Buckeyes, such as returning star quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, but the schedule could be what holds them back.

"Everybody likes them, and it's hard to find fault, except for this: at Texas, at Iowa, at Indiana, at Southern Cal, Oregon, Nebraska and Michigan," Finebaum said. "There's a lot of choice games there this year."

Can Ohio State Navigate Its Road to Another CFP?

Outside of playing the Texas Longhorns to start last season, the Buckeyes really weren't tested until the Big Ten Championship Game. Then, when they were tested, they folded. That won't be the case this season. Ohio State will be tested several times before postseason play begins.

Finebaum's concern ultimately isn't about the talent; it's about whether the Buckeyes can survive one of the toughest schedules in the country. Unlike last season, the Buckeyes will face multiple playoff-caliber opponents throughout the regular season.

If they navigate that gauntlet, they'll likely arrive in the College Football Playoff battle-tested and among the favorites to win it all. But if they stumble too often, their championship aspirations could be derailed long before the postseason begins.