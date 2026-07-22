Paul Finebaum Names College Football Star with No Chance of Winning the Heisman

The Heisman Trophy is the most prestigious award in college football. The honor is given annually to the most outstanding player in the sport.

Last season, the winner was Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. He had an incredible season, throwing for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions, while leading the Hoosiers to a 16-0 season and the program's first national championship.

Since 2000, the award has mostly gone to quarterbacks. During that time span, 21 quarterbacks have taken home the award.

Phil Steele Believes Texas' Arch Manning the Favorite for the Heisman Trophy

With Mendoza off to the NFL, that means this year's trophy is wide open for someone to take home. Longtime sports writer Phil Steele released his preseason rankings for the award recently. His top 10 was:

1. Arch Manning, Texas, QB

2. Dante Moore, Oregon, QB

3. CJ Carr, Notre Dame, QB

4. Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss, QB

5. Julian Sayin, Ohio State, QB

6. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State, WR

7. Darian Mensah, Miami, QB

8. Josh Hoover, Indiana, QB

9. Sam Leavitt, LSU, QB

10. Devon Dampier, Utah, QB

Paul Finebaum Moves Away from Manning as the Heisman Favorite

Last season, ESPN's Paul Finebaum was all in on Manning taking home the honor. He struggled early in the season before finishing the year with a lot of momentum.

On a segment of "SportsCenter" called "Paul In or Paul Out," the SEC Network analyst revealed he's out on Manning winning it this year, instead choosing the field.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I got burned badly last year, as you know, and everyone in the country knows," Finebaum said. "Not this time. I think he's great. I think he's a much better player than at the end of last season, but I can't go there. I think he's got a real shot at being a finalist. But there are too many other good names on that board... I'm out."

Going with the preseason favorite rarely works out. Manning is a popular choice because a lot of people think Texas can win a national championship; on top of that, he's the grandson of legendary college quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of NFL icons Peyton and Eli Manning.

However, while all three of those players had great careers, none of them won the Heisman. So, the odds are against Manning taking it home this year.

Trinidad Chambliss Should Be the Heisman Favorite

So, Finebaum is right to lean away from the favorite. Chambliss is way too low on that list and should be the favorite. He threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions, while rushing for 527 yards and eight scores, despite not starting at the beginning of the year. Chambliss was arguably the best quarterback in college football last season, even over Mendoza.

Manning will remain one of the biggest names in college football, but the Heisman Trophy is not won on reputation alone. The award typically goes to the player who combines elite production with team success. That is why Chambliss deserves more attention entering the 2026 season.

He already proved he can produce at an elite level, and with Ole Miss expected to compete nationally, he has the opportunity to turn himself from just another candidate into the Heisman favorite.