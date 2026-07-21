SEC Media Days: Biggest Player Storylines You Need to Know

SEC Media Days moved to Tampa for the first time this year, with the four-day event running from Monday, July 20 to Thursday, July 23. Every head coach brings three players to the podium, and the player news has already shaped the week.

The conference has not won a national championship since Georgia did in 2022, and six teams have new head coaches. That backdrop makes the roster questions even more important.

Injury updates, a court fight and two unsettled quarterback rooms stood out among everything said in Florida.

Here are the five player storylines that matter most across the SEC right now.

Arch Manning leads Texas into a make-or-break year

Texas takes the stage Thursday, and quarterback Arch Manning will draw the biggest crowd of the week. Manning threw for 3,163 yards with 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025, and Texas went 10-3 and finished as the third team out when the College Football Playoff field was set.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16), fair or not, is carrying the weight of an entire program on his shoulders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The New Orleans native is now a redshirt junior in his second full year as the starter. Sarkisian added transfers such as wide receiver Cam Coleman and running back Hollywood Smothers around him this offseason. Missing the playoff again with this roster is not an outcome Austin will accept.

Ahmad Hardy cleared after shooting, return timeline still pending

Missouri got the best news of the week. Running back Ahmad Hardy has been medically cleared after being shot in the leg at a May 10 concert in Mississippi.

Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said the return to play protocol could take five to eight weeks. "(Will he be) the same Ahmad Hardy that was last year?" Drinkwitz wondered aloud before saying the sophomore's rehab work has him expecting a better player than before.

Hardy ranked second in the FBS with 1,649 rushing yards in 2025 and earned first-team All-America honors. His health decides Missouri's ceiling.

Dante Dowdell injury shocks Georgia football

Georgia's news was much harder. Kentucky transfer Dante Dowdell was involved in an ATV accident and is being treated for serious injuries at a hospital in Atlanta, Kirby Smart confirmed Tuesday.

"I don't know when he'll be back," Smart said, noting the Picayune, Mississippi native went through two different hospitals.

Dowdell rushed for 560 yards and three touchdowns at Kentucky last season, and Georgia now leans on Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens in the backfield. Football is secondary here. A full recovery is the only thing that matters for the 225-pound senior.

Trinidad Chambliss returns to Ole Miss after court fight

No player in the SEC has a stranger story than Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. The former Division II star faced an eligibility battle with the NCAA that involved a lawsuit and a local court injunction to allow him to play in 2026.

He won, and now the Ferris State transfer enters the season as a preseason Heisman Trophy candidate. Chambliss speaks Wednesday alongside new head coach Pete Golding, who took over after Lane Kiffin left for LSU.

A player the NCAA tried to keep off the field might be the best returning quarterback in the conference.

Alabama quarterback battle still simmering

Alabama arrives Wednesday with no starting quarterback settled. Ty Simpson declared for the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving redshirt junior Austin Mack and former five-star recruit Keelon Russell to fight for the job.

Quarterbacks Keelon Russell and Austin Mack throw during practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Neither Russell nor Mack will be in Tampa because the staff has not named a frontrunner, and a true competition will play out in fall camp. Mack enters his fourth year with Kalen DeBoer, while Russell offers more explosive dual-threat ability.