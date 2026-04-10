Paul Finebaum Names Elite College Football Program That's an 'Outlier'

The college football landscape has changed and continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Gone are the days when programs only needed to stack elite high school recruiting classes to compete for championships.

Now, teams have multiple avenues to build a contender. The transfer portal has become a central piece of roster construction, offering thousands of players each cycle and giving programs immediate access to experienced talent. For teams that struggle to recruit at a high level due to geography or program prestige, the portal has created a new path to relevance.

Few examples highlight that shift better than the Indiana Hoosiers. Under Curt Cignetti, Indiana has not consistently brought in top-20 recruiting or transfer portal classes, only recently landing the No. 9-ranked portal class for the upcoming season. Yet those rankings were not the driving force behind their national championship run.

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during spring football practice at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 2, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite that success, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum cautioned against viewing Indiana as a blueprint for others. Speaking on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” he described the Hoosiers as more of an exception than a repeatable model.

"I still think Indiana might be the outlier," Finebaum said. "It really took a perfect storm and the right person... But I think some of the programs are going to really have a hard time, especially in football."

Finebaum’s comments came during a discussion about whether programs can realistically compete without spending $30 to $40 million on a roster. His answer leaned heavily toward no, with Indiana standing as the rare exception.

There is truth in that assessment, but it also reveals a larger tension in the sport. Indiana’s rise proved that elite spending is not the only path to a championship, but it did not necessarily create a new standard.

What made Indiana successful was not just resource allocation, but evaluation and fit. The Hoosiers excelled at identifying undervalued players who matched their system, rather than chasing the most expensive or highly ranked options.

That level of precision in roster building is difficult to replicate, especially across multiple seasons.

In many ways, Indiana represents the ceiling of what is possible without elite financial backing, not the expectation. Programs can study that model and attempt to apply parts of it, but duplicating the entire formula requires a unique combination of coaching, scouting and timing.

That is what separates Indiana from the rest of the field. It was not just a good team. It was the result of everything aligning at the right moment, from coaching leadership to player development to roster construction.

The modern era of college football is defined by access and opportunity, but also by resource disparity. While the transfer portal has helped level the playing field, it has not eliminated the advantages held by programs with significant NIL backing.

Indiana’s run showed what is possible. The challenge for the rest of college football is determining whether it is repeatable or simply a rare moment in an evolving sport.