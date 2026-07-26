Paul Finebaum Names Historic College Football Fan Base That's 'Not Worth the Time'

ESPN's Paul Finebaum is one of the most polarizing figures in sports media. The longtime radio personality has no issue having a war of words with different teams and their fan bases.

Paul Finebaum Doesn't Mince Words

Over the years, Finebaum has gone at it with Clemson Tiger fans, fans of Big Ten teams, Miami Hurricane fans, just to name a few. He's usually having the discussions to back up the SEC.

While those fan bases are loud and proud, it's actually another fan base that he admits is not worth his time. The SEC Network analyst appeared on "The Film Guy Network," where he was discussing some of the most annoying fans in the sport.

Paul Finebaum Takes Aim at Michigan Fans

Finebaum said Michigan Wolverine fans can be annoying because they believe the sport revolves around them.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham runs across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Michigan fans, they're not worth the time," Finebaum said. "They think college football revolves around them, and they've won two and a half national championships in 70 years, and they cheated to get the last one."

Michigan fans are one of the proudest fan bases in the country, and for good reason. While they only have three national championships, the program is the winningest in college football.

Kyle Whittingham Brings a New Era in Ann Arbor

As they head into a new era, they hope to continue that dominance. The team moved on from head coach Sherrone Moore after the regular season last year due to off-the-field issues. They hired longtime Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham to lead the team. Whittingham had a great 22-year run, going 177-88 during his time.

He brings to Ann Arbor exactly what the team is looking for. He is a detail-oriented coach whose teams are known for their physicality, discipline and strong defense. That's exactly what the formula was for Michigan in 2023 when it won the national championship under Jim Harbaugh.

Things might not go that well in Year 1, but he will eventually prove he was the right hire to get them through this transition, while ultimately making the Wolverines a competitive program again.

Finebaum's comments are unlikely to be well-received in Ann Arbor, but they add another chapter to his long-running rivalry with Big Ten programs.

Regardless of outside criticism, Michigan's focus is on beginning a new era under Whittingham. If he can recreate the disciplined, physical style that defined his Utah teams, the Wolverines will have an opportunity ot remain a factor in the national championship race.