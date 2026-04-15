Paul Finebaum Names Historic College Football Program With 'Unusually Low' Expectations

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been the gold standard that everyone has tried to reach in college football over the last two decades. That success was built on the legacy of arguably the greatest coach in the sport, Nick Saban.

But Saban elected to step away from coaching following the 2023 season, transitioning into a media role on "College GameDay." Kalen DeBoer has been at the helm since then, hired away from the Washington Huskies after leading them to the national championship game in 2023.

In his first season, the team went 9-4 and missed the College Football Playoff. While that would be considered a strong season for most programs, it fell short of Alabama’s standard. That result placed significant pressure on DeBoer heading into 2025.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer walks on the field. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He responded with an 11-4 season, reaching the SEC Championship Game and returning to the College Football Playoff.

However, Alabama fell short in its biggest moments, losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game. After defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round of the playoff, they were eliminated by the Indiana Hoosiers in a 38-3 loss.

That outcome reinforced the reality of coaching at Alabama: success is measured in championships, not appearances. Even a double-digit win season with a playoff berth is often viewed as falling short.

Paul Finebaum revealed on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," that he has noticed a shift in how the national media views Alabama entering 2026.

"Let's talk Alabama's expectations," Finebaum said. "They are unusually low for Alabama's standards. 8.5 to 9.5 wins, whatever that means."

That projection is notable because it reflects something rarely associated with Alabama: uncertainty. For years under Saban, the program entered every season as a clear national title contender. Now, there are legitimate questions about whether the Crimson Tide can reclaim that level.

While DeBoer has not yet returned Alabama to the top of the sport, he has maintained a strong foundation, particularly in recruiting, where the program continues to rank among the nation’s best. However, replacing a figure like Saban was never going to be a seamless transition.

There is an old saying in sports: you never want to be the person who replaces a legend. The expectations are often unrealistic, and every result is measured against an all-time great. That is the reality DeBoer is navigating.

The next step for Alabama is not just consistency, but dominance. To meet expectations, the program must once again separate itself from the rest of the SEC and win at the highest level in the postseason.

Until that happens, DeBoer’s tenure will continue to be judged through the lens of championships. In Tuscaloosa, being good is not enough. To fully earn the trust of the fan base, he will need to bring Alabama back to the top of college football.