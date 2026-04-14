The College Football Playoff Would Like You to Abbreviate Its Name

Like any college football team worth its salt, the College Football Playoff is making some adjustments this offseason. Just not the ones fans may think—or administrators may want.

The CFP is tweaking its logo for the 2026 season, it announced Tuesday morning. The changes to the logo itself, as Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports wrote, “are subtle.” They include tweaks known only to graphic designers such as the addition of “a shimmering, metallic gold gradient” and the football’s laces being “slightly rounded.”

However! There is one change that stands out, and it strikes at an interesting, probably minor problem that has plagued the CFP since its 2014 introduction.

Please abbreviate our name, the CFP (implicitly) says

“The three-letter acronym ‘CFP’ becomes a primary reference and is now integrated into the primary logo system, joining the iconic CFP football in a bold, unified visual identity,” the CFP said.

Indeed, the press release announcing the change includes 17 uses of “CFP” and four uses of “College Football Playoff.” Clearly, a new era has arrived.

Why is this happening now? Here are three speculative reasons for the change, each of which says something wider about how college football has evolved in the past 12 years.

Theory No. 1: The College Football Playoff is no longer new

If you’re old enough, you probably remember the sheer novelty of the College Football Playoff when it came into existence in 2014. No one had seen anything like it. After a half-century, the debate over whether a playoff system would work seemed to be over. The Rose Bowl, Sugar Bowl and national championship—won by quasi-Cinderella Ohio State over Oregon at the height of its cultural cache—drew frighteningly large TV ratings. It felt, in college football, like the end of history.

Of course, the years to come proved that the messy, ongoing arc of college football history would continue. However, people—people meaning administrators, coaches, players and fans—never really stopped being awed that college football actually had a playoff system. Thus, the three words College Football Playoff spoken together gained a long shelf life. After 12 years—most younger fans do not remember life before the CFP—the sport’s power brokers might think it’s time for everyone to move on.

Theory No. 2: ‘College Football Playoff’ is really cumbersome to say over and over

To you, the fan, this may seem like small potatoes. In some respects, it is. Advertising and marketing, though, are two fields keyed to small potatoes, and the truth is that “College Football Playoff” is kind of an awkward phrase to roll off the tongue. Anyone who has ever watched 10 minutes of College GameDay knows this. That’s why ESPN or other networks will default, consciously or unconsciously, to calling it just the “Playoff.”

The move, then, may be an attempt by the CFP to wrest back its placement on the tongues of pundits. If you’re calling it the “Playoff,” you could be referring to any old playoff. If you’re calling it the “CFP,” there’s no mistaking which playoff you’re referring to, and you’re saving yourself some breath. Like Sean Parker at that fateful lunch in The Social Network, this may be the CFP’s way of dropping the “the”—it’s cleaner.

You can say what you will about the BCS, but it got its message across. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Theory No. 3: ‘CFP,’ as an acronym, has never quite caught on like ‘BCS’ did for the Bowl Championship Series

Here is the truly interesting theory—and this one has some data to back it up. Have you ever heard anyone in casual conversation call the BCS—the postseason system that governed college football from 1998 to 2013—by its full name, the “Bowl Championship Series?” Probably not. The BCS leaned all the way into its abbreviated form, and the fact that the system quickly made a lot of enemies helped it drill itself into the American imagination.

That has never happened for “CFP.” Take a look at this graph plotting Google searches from 2004 to present for “BCS,” “Bowl Championship Series,” “CFP” and “College Football Playoff.” Searches for BCS absolutely dwarf searches for Bowl Championship Series during its run, while searches for CFP are about equal to searches for College Football Playoff during its run.

There are a subset of college football fans who pine for the BCS, or at least its wisdom-of-the-crowd rankings that involved large numbers of both humans and computers. Maybe those fans aren’t the only ones nostalgic for that time. Maybe the suits running the CFP are reaching out for some of the old format’s motion, too.

More College Football from Sports Illustrated