Paul Finebaum Names Legendary College Football Head Coach Who Has Been 'Pathetic'

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick is one of the most legendary coaches in the history of football.

Bill Belichick Takes over North Carolina

The 74-year-old is best known for his time in the NFL. He spent 29 years as a head coach, compiling a 302-165 record during that time frame.

He's most known for his 24-years as the head coach of the New England Patriots. Belichick, along with star quarterback Tom Brady, won six Super Bowls together. The most by a head coach in NFL history.

It was a surprise when Belichick and the Patriots parted ways following a 4-13 season in 2023. After taking a year off, he elected to try his hand in the college ranks and took over the Tar Heels. Belichick took over a program fresh off a 6-7 season under Mack Brown.

North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick talks with the media during interviews. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says Belichick Should Consider Retirement

Belichick's first season did not go as planned in Chapel Hill. The team went 4-8, with two of those wins against Group of Five teams.

On ESPN's "Get Up," SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum said that it might be best for Belichick to retire.

"Ending like he is going to end is really embarrassing and sad and in many ways pathetic," Finebaum said. "Because this didn't have to happen. He only took this job because he was bitter that he couldn't get an NFL job. He chose the wrong place. He's tried to use the magic of yesteryear, and it simply hasn't worked... He should seriously consider retirement."

Belichick is doing his best job to revamp his team this offseason. Last year, the team lost 81 players to the transfer portal and signed 47. This year, they lost 56 and signed 18. So, not as big of an overhaul as last season, which continuity should help the team this upcoming year.

The schedule also isn't that favorable. They start the season against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Tar Heels lost to the Horned Frogs 48-14 last season. They go on the road against the Clemson Tigers and play tough home games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes and Louisville Cardinals.

Year 2 Will Be Critical for Belichick's College Future

Belichick's résumé leaves little doubt about his place among football's all-time great coaches, but success in the NFL doesn't automatically translate to the college game.

After a disappointing debut season at North Carolina, expectations remain high despite the challenge of rebuilding a roster and navigating a difficult schedule.

If the Tar Heels show clear improvement in 2026, Belichick can begin changing the narrative. If not, the scrutiny surrounding his future in Chapel Hill will only continue to grow.