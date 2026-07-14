Paul Finebaum Names Rising College Football Powerhouse That's Now the Face of the ACC

For the last nearly two decades, the ACC has been carried by the Clemson Tigers. Clemson has the most appearances in the College Football Playoff of any other ACC team. They also have the conference's only national championships in the College Football Playoff era.

Clemson's Dominance is Waning

But the Tigers have dipped over the last few years and are not the same dominant team they were in the 2010s. That has left the door open for a new team to take over the reins. The Miami Hurricanes have a chance to do just that.

Last season, the Hurricanes went 13-3, made the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history and advanced to the national championship game, though they lost to the Indiana Hoosiers.

There is no question that the Hurricanes have one of the biggest brands; the results just haven't been there. Before the 2024 season, the Hurricanes had just one double-digit-win season since 2003. The Hurricanes also haven't been that competitive in the ACC. But a tide seems to be turning.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal with linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says Miami Has Become the Face of the ACC

On "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," ESPN's Paul Finebaum said that he's interested in watching the ACC Media Days because he thinks the Hurricanes are the new face of the conference.

"I think this is the first time in a long time that Miami takes center stage," Finebaum said. "They played for the title. They almost won it. They are now the face of the league."

Hurricanes Building Momentum Under Mario Cristobal

Miami definitely has an argument to be the face of the conference, but for it to unseat the Tigers, it needs to win a conference championship. Despite being in the College Football Playoff last season, Miami didn't even make its conference championship game. Clemson at least won the ACC in 2024.

So, the Hurricanes can't quite claim to be the face of a conference they have never won. But it does seem to be trending that way. Head coach Mario Cristobal has put together back-to-back double-digit-win seasons, and the Hurricanes are the favorites to come out of the ACC again this season.

Ultimately, Finebaum's statements may be a bit premature, but it's no longer far-fetched. Clemson still owns the conference's recent championship pedigree, yet Miami has generated momentum few ACC programs can match.

If the Hurricanes finally break through with an ACC title this season, the conversation about who leads the conference may no longer be a debate at all.