Paul Finebaum Calls Out Uncertain Future of a Once-Feared College Football Powerhouse

The Clemson Tigers have been one of the most dominant programs in college football since the start of the 2010s.

Clemson's Dominant Run

The Tigers have the third-most wins behind only the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes during that time frame. They are also tied for the second -most national championships during that time span, trailing only Alabama.

Clemson struck fear into other teams in the conference. No one wanted to face the Tigers, as they were flat-out dominant.

However, since the turn of the decade, Clemson hasn't had the same success or fear factor. The Tigers have had two of their worst seasons under Dabo Swinney. Last season, the Tigers went 7-6 after having national championship aspirations. That was the worst year since 2010.

Paul Finebaum Wants Answers From Dabo Swinney

That has led some to question if Swinney has lost his fastball and, instead, should be on the hot seat moving forward.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has been one of Swinney's biggest critics this offseason.

He said on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" that he's curious to watch Swinney's performance at ACC Media Days because he wants to know if he tries to dance around the fact that the program is slipping, or if he faces it head-on.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney claps after a defensive stand against South Carolina. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"You always flip it over, and there's Dabo," Finebaum said. "A guy who once owned this league in the same fashion that 25 years ago, Bobby Bowden did at Florida State. Where is this program? Is Dabo going to come in there with his usual Daboisms, or is he going to try to meet this head-on?"

Criticism is a natural part of being a head coach in college football. One point, you can do no wrong, and a few seasons later, the national media is calling for your job.

That's part of the job. But the best way to silence those critics is to win. There isn't a lot of optimism for the Tigers this season, and that's why it would be a major year for Swinney to silence the noise around him.

Clemson's Pivotal Season Under Swinney

The standard Swinney established at Clemson is both his greatest accomplishment and his biggest challenge.

National championships and consistent playoff appearances reset expectations in Death Valley, making anything less than contention feel like underachievement.

How Clemson responds in 2026 will go a long way toward determining whether last season was simply an outlier or a sign that the Tigers' dynasty has truly come to an end.