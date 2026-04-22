The Alabama Crimson Tide showed clear progress in Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer, but one game revealed a concern that cannot be ignored.

Alabama may no longer have a coaching advantage, and that changes everything. The Crimson Tide improved from 9-4 to 11-4 and returned to the College Football Playoff, a sign that the program remains among the nation’s elite. But the season ended with a 38-3 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals, a performance that raised serious questions.

Alabama managed just 193 yards of total offense, including only 23 rushing yards. More concerning than the numbers was how unprepared the offense looked against a defense that did not rely on complexity to succeed.

Quarterback Ty Simpson described the experience on the "Downs 2 Business" podcast.

"From my point of view, I was like, they don't do much," he said. "They do the same thing every down. So when I got the ball, I knew exactly what was going to happen. They just didn't mess up, bro. They were in the exact same spot they were supposed to be. They were so well-coached.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer and Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb watch the offense work during Spring Practice for the Crimson Tide. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That comment was not a criticism of the opposing defense. It was an indictment of Alabama’s inability to adjust.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Paul Finebaum placed the blame squarely on the coaching staff.

"Even though I was being complimentary of Ty Simpson, I wasn't being complimentary of Ryan Grubb and Kalen DeBoer," Finebaum said. "I mean, they came out of this whole conversation looking pretty stupid."

That criticism reflects a larger issue. DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb arrived with reputations as innovative offensive minds. In that game, they were outcoached by a staff that relied on execution and discipline rather than complexity.

The contrast was striking. Indiana did not need to disguise coverages or create confusion. They trusted their system, executed it consistently and waited for Alabama to fail to adapt. That is exactly what happened.

This is where the conversation shifts from one game to a broader concern. Under Nick Saban, Alabama rarely lost the coaching battle. His teams were known for preparation, in-game adjustments and an ability to stay one step ahead.

That edge is no longer guaranteed.

Finebaum suggested that Curt Cignetti and his staff held a clear advantage in that matchup. If that becomes a trend rather than an exception, it signals a shift in the program’s identity.

Alabama still has elite talent. It still recruits at a high level and remains a national contender. But without a consistent coaching edge, talent alone may not be enough to maintain dominance in the modern landscape.

That reality does not mean the program is in decline. It does mean the margin for error has changed. Alabama is no longer operating from a position where it can rely on being the most prepared and adaptable team in every game.

For DeBoer and his staff, the path forward is clear. They must prove that the Indiana loss was an outlier, not a warning sign.

If they can adjust and evolve, Alabama will remain at the top of the sport. If not, this game may be remembered as the moment it became clear that the program’s greatest advantage no longer exists.