Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Program That Won't Win the National Championship

The 2026 college football season is still months away, but that has not stopped analysts from making bold predictions about the year ahead.

ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has never been shy about sharing his opinion on where teams stand, regardless of the time of year. On his show, “The Paul Finebaum Show,” he has already started projecting what the national championship picture could look like.

During a segment, Finebaum was asked whether the Georgia Bulldogs could win a national championship and what percentage chance he would give them. Finebaum did not hesitate with his response, expressing clear skepticism about Georgia’s outlook.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after a play. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I don't think they're going to win the national championship," Finebaum said. "I would give them under 20% chance of winning."

There are legitimate reasons for that skepticism. After winning back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, Georgia has not won a College Football Playoff game since, despite earning top-four seeds and first-round byes in each of the last two seasons.

That lack of postseason success stands out for a program that has otherwise maintained elite consistency.

At the same time, dismissing Georgia entirely is difficult given the foundation of the program. Kirby Smart has built one of the most stable and successful programs in the sport, and his track record alone keeps Georgia in the championship conversation.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton is another reason for optimism. He threw for 2,894 yards, 24 touchdowns and five interceptions last season while adding 462 rushing yards and 10 scores. His dual-threat ability gives Georgia flexibility on offense, especially if he continues to develop as a passer.

However, the biggest concern for Georgia entering the season is its receiving corps. The Bulldogs lacked consistent production at the position last year, and that issue has not been fully resolved. Only one receiver surpassed 360 yards last season, and that player, Zachariah Branch, is now in the NFL after posting 811 yards and six touchdowns.

Depth is also a concern. Georgia had six players with over 200 receiving yards last season, but only one of them, London Humphreys, returns after finishing with 276 yards. That leaves a significant gap in proven production heading into 2026.

This is where the evaluation of Georgia becomes more complicated. The defense is expected to remain a strength under Smart, as it has been throughout his tenure. If that unit performs at a high level again, it can help offset some of the offensive uncertainty.

Ultimately, Georgia’s ceiling may come down to offensive development. If Stockton takes another step forward and new receivers emerge, the Bulldogs have the structure of a championship contender. If those pieces do not come together, Finebaum’s concerns could prove justified.

In today’s college football landscape, where depth and development are being tested more than ever, Georgia represents a program that still has the foundation to compete at the highest level. The question is whether it can translate that foundation into postseason success again.