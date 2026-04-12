Paul Finebaum Names One of the Most Difficult Jobs in College Football

The Arkansas Razorbacks were one of the many Power Four jobs to open up this offseason after firing their head coach.

Sam Pittman finished with a 32-34 record. After starting the season 2-0, he lost three consecutive games, including a 56-13 defeat at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which ultimately marked his final game as head coach. The Razorbacks finished the year 2-10.

That stretch highlighted a larger issue within the program, as Arkansas has struggled to sustain any level of consistent success for over a decade.

The Razorbacks have fallen on tough times. Since 2012, the team has had just one season with at least nine wins. They also have no double-digit win seasons and only one season of winning at least eight games. They also have seven losing seasons during that time span.

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Ryan Silverfield looks over the field during spring practice. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

That level of inconsistency makes the Arkansas job far less attractive than other SEC openings, despite the conference’s prestige.

However, the team is hoping things will change as they hired Memphis Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield after he went 50-24 in six seasons there. The SEC Network's Paul Finebaum said on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," that he liked the hire, but he has one big concern.

"I like Ryan Silverfield," Finebaum said. "He did a fantastic job in Memphis, which is not easy... but Arkansas has been one of the more difficult jobs in the country."

Finebaum’s concern reflects a broader reality. Success at a Group of Five program does not always translate to the SEC, where the margin for error is significantly smaller.

The question now is why the Arkansas job is so difficult. A big part of that is competition. That doesn't just mean on the field, where the Razorbacks are competing against teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies, to name a few, but also in recruiting.

Arkansas is battling some of the most resource-rich and talent-loaded programs in the country on a yearly basis, which creates a steep uphill climb.

The state of Arkansas isn't known for producing elite talent, which means the program must consistently recruit out of state to build a competitive roster. The state of Texas is one of the best when it comes to elite high school players, meaning just about every major program recruits heavily there. The state of Louisiana is also a strong recruiting base, but that territory is often dominated by LSU.

That leaves Arkansas fighting for secondary options in already competitive recruiting pipelines. The team also doesn't have significant backing like some of the other schools when it comes to NIL. 247Sports did a report in 2024 looking at team collectives. They ranked Arkansas No. 17 in college football, which is not a bad ranking, but that placed them No. 10 in the SEC.

In today’s college football landscape, being middle-of-the-pack financially in the SEC can put a program at a major disadvantage.

It's hard to compete in the conference when you aren't as competitive financially, while also dealing with recruiting disadvantages. Until Arkansas closes the gap in either talent acquisition or financial resources, the Razorbacks will continue to face an uphill battle, regardless of who is leading the program.