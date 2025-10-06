Paul Finebaum names the best team in college football and it's not Ohio State
Paul Finebaum disagreed with AP top 25 voters this week when forming his own opinion about who the best team in college football is right now.
While most votes still declared Ohio State the class of the country, Finebaum believes Miami has overtaken everyone else entering the second month of the season.
“You have to say that right now because they have been tested,” Finebaum said in comments to The Matt Barrie Show.
“Going to Florida State speaks for itself. And I know Florida State lost to Virginia, but that’s understandable. But Miami looked good, and they’ve been tested enough times that I think it’s fair to say they’re the best team in the country.”
Miami overtook idle Oregon to regain its former position as the No. 2 team in the latest AP top 25 rankings, securing 21 first-place votes in the latest poll, taking several away from the Ducks and even some from Ohio State.
Carson Beck put on a passing clinic in Miami’s latest triumph, completing 20 of 27 passes for 241 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.
And the Hurricanes’ skill players marked themselves as some of the best in the game, routinely outmaneuvering the Seminoles’ coverage tacklers and reeling off consistent yards after the catch to put the offense into scoring position.
Miami’s gifted defensive front was also in midseason form, holding Florida State’s uber-productive rushing offense to just 132 yards on the night with no touchdowns, and preventing any single back from gaining even 60 yards.
The defense also generated three crucial turnovers to stop the Seminoles’ offense from gaining what would have been important momentum.
The win further fortifies Miami’s early playoff credentials, beating three AP top 25 ranked opponents in a single season for the first time since 2004.
Miami edged out reigning CFP runner-up Notre Dame in the opener, pounded a then-ranked (and now re-ranked USF), and pulled out a gritty win over a rival Florida team that just upset then-9th ranked Texas.
“I don’t think you deny that you have something special going on, but you spend your time on assessing and analyzing the things you can get better at,” Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal said after the win.
“Whatever shows on film that you are not good at, is going to get exposed. When we were heading out the hotel, it seemed like everybody was about to get upset. It is playoff football now.”
