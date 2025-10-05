AP top 25 poll: Texas, Penn State fall out of Week 7 college football rankings
Let’s take a look at the updated AP top 25 college football rankings coming out of an active and consequential Saturday and looking ahead to the Week 7 games.
Five ranked teams lost over the weekend, including a pair of top 10 ranked blue bloods in shocking upsets that forced AP top 25 voters to rethink some things at the top of the poll.
Miami leapfrogged Oregon to move into the No. 2 position after its signature victory over Florida State to remain undefeated, and picked up 21 first-place votes, taking away 12 from the Ducks and 6 from the Buckeyes in the latest AP ballot.
Texas and Penn State? They’re gone. Both are unranked entering Week 7 after humiliating losses for both this weekend, for the Longhorns a stunning result at unranked Florida and for the Nittany Lions a shocker at winless UCLA.
In their place are two American Conference hopefuls who improved their College Football Playoff credentials, as USF and Memphis, the latter becoming the first 6-0 team in the nation, moved into the rankings this week.
Where do things stand in the updated AP top 25 college football rankings as we look ahead to an active slate of Week 7 games?
Let’s take a look at the teams that moved up, slid down, and stayed put in this week, according to the AP voters.
AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 7
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (40)
- Miami (21)
- Oregon (5)
- Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Indiana
- Alabama
- Texas Tech
- Georgia
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Georgia Tech
- Missouri
- Michigan
- Notre Dame
- Illinois
- BYU
- Virginia
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Iowa State
- Memphis
- USF
- Florida State
Other teams receiving votes
These teams received votes from AP pollsters, but not enough of them to qualify for the top 25 football rankings this week
Cincinnati 129, Texas 111, Penn State 97, Utah 84, Nebraska 60, USC 46, UNLV 19, North Texas 16, TCU 14, Washington 10, Mississippi State 10, Navy 4, Louisville 3, Auburn 1.
AP top 25 biggest movers
Texas (Out). Once considered the favorite to win the SEC championship, the Longhorns instead have what appears to be a flop at quarterback in Arch Manning coming out of a surprise loss at Florida and falling to 3-2 on the season.
Alabama (Up 2). A nice win over ranked Vanderbilt propels the Crimson Tide back into the forefront of the SEC title race and back in the playoff picture, combined with last week’s signature win at Georgia.
Penn State (Out). Nearly four-touchdown favorites against winless UCLA, the Nittany Lions fell behind by 20 points in the first half in an eventual loss on the road, marking the first time since 2007 that a Power conference favorite of 24 or more points lost against a winless Power opponent. Penn State’s playoff hopes are on life support.
Iowa State (Down 8). Undefeated no more, the Cyclones had no answer for Cincinnati in their first loss of the season, throwing some more turmoil into the Big 12 title picture as we move into October.
Memphis (Was unranked). Some rankings projections speculated the Tigers would make the poll for a couple weeks, and this was the week it happened. Memphis became the first 6-0 team in the country after pounding Tulsa, moving into playoff contention from the Group of Five ranks.
