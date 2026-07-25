Paul Finebaum Names the Most Annoying Fan Base in College Football Without Hesitation

The Clemson Tigers are entering a pivotal year in the Dabo Swinney era. The program has lost its national respect after having some difficult seasons since 2020.

Clemson Was Once a Dominant Program

In the 2010s, Clemson was one of the best programs in college football. They made six straight College Football Playoff appearances and won two national championships.

However, since 2021, the team has made just one College Football Playoff appearance. That was in 2024, when the Tigers only got in after winning the ACC championship.

In 2025, the team experienced its worst season in over a decade. After returning a ton of production from the 2024 team, the Tigers entered the year with national championship aspirations after starting the season ranked in the top five. However, they would go 7-6, leaving many to wonder whether Swinney had lost his magic.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media during Media Day. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Calls Clemson Fans the Most Annoying in College Football

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has been one of the biggest critics of Swinney and Clemson. He's constantly getting into arguments with Clemson fans on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show."

He decided to take another jab at Clemson fans at SEC media days. While appearing on "The Film Guy Network," Finebaum stated that Clemson has the most annoying fan base in all of college football.

"Overall, Clemson fans are just absurd," Finebaum said. "Because they think they're relevant. I get asked a couple of times a year, 'What do you think about Dabo Swinney?' My answer is the same. They all start tweeting, 'Oh man, Dabo Swinney living rent-free in Paul Finebaum's brain.' Dabo Swinney isn't living rent-free in anybody's (brain). I mean, Shane Beamer's beat this guy."

This marks another chapter in the Finebaum and Clemson feud that has felt like it's gone on for over a decade. But the reality is, there is some validity to his statement. The Tigers were once able to back up much of what they were saying. They were making the College Football Playoff, dominating the ACC and competing for national championships.

Dabo Swinney Has a Chance to Silence the Critics in 2026

However, that's not the case anymore. Now, they are just another program in the ACC that wants to be relevant. If they are going to regain that relevance, 2026 is a good starting point.

If the team can show any semblance of its past self, it could silence a lot of doubters, including Finebaum. If not, it will only add more fuel to the fire.