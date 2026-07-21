Paul Finebaum Names Major College Football Head Coach That’s ‘Stuck On Stupid’

The 2026 college football season is closing in, and with the good, comes the bad.

While everyone is excited to watch kickoff in just over a month, that also means a return of the infamous talking heads. There aren't many more out there who are more controversial than Paul Finebaum.

The SEC homer has some of the most interesting takes you will ever see. Maybe he deserves credit for living and dying by his conference, no matter the circumstance or spin.

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Finebaum is known to take shots at programs outside of the pearly white gates of the SEC. That was no different a few days ago when he appeared on ESPN's Get Up with Dabo Swinney in his crosshairs.

Paul Finebaum Tired Of Listening To Dabo Swinney Prop Up Clemson

Jul 16, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media during Media Day at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While discussing Clemson and Swinney's recent comments at the ACC Kickoff, Finebaum seemed a little fed up.

For context, the Tigers are coming off a 7-6 season, their worst finish since Swinney's second year on the job in 2010.

In Charlotte, Swinney referenced Clemson's history of success, and pointed to the program's three conference titles since 2020.

That didn't resonate with Finebaum.

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"Somebody should dunk him [Swinney] in that Raising Cane's sauce because I am so exasperated listening to Dabo [Swinney] tell us how great he used to be," Finebaum said. "They're not great anymore."

"You don't hear Brady talking about his Super Bowls or LeBron or any of the greats... I mean, Dabo is just stuck on stupid right now, trying to convince us that his program is so legitimate. It's not," Finebaum added. "It's slipping and sliding away. It's good; maybe they'll win nine games this year, maybe they won't, but they lost six games last year with the Heisman favorite. That is downright embarrassing."

Clemson's failure was one of the major talking points last season. The Tigers limped out to a 1-3 start, and were 3-5 before winning their final four regular-season games.

The program had hopes of making the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. Instead, Clemson looked like a mediocre team despite returning numerous stars on both sides of the ball, such as veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik, wide receiver Antonio Williams, defensive end T.J. Parker, defensive tackle Peter Woods, and cornerback Avieon Terrell, among others.

What's even more perplexing is that the Tigers went on to tie the program record with nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Clemson produced five top-100 selections, including a pair of first-rounders, offensive tackle Blake Miller (Detroit, No. 17) and defensive tackle Peter Woods (Kansas City, No. 29).

The talent was clearly there, but something didn't mesh, and Clemson wasn't able to get it together until it was too late. With that being said, this might be the exception rather than the norm for Swinney in Death Valley.

Clemson has become the cream of the crop of the ACC during Swinney's tenure, winning ten or more games in 13 of the last 17 seasons. So far, the run has delivered nine conference championships, five playoff appearances, and two national titles.

With unproven faces stepping into key roles this fall, Swinney will look to keep his program chugging. Clemson has a tough schedule, traveling to LSU, Duke, and Florida State, while hosting Miami, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina.

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