Paul Finebaum Names Two College Football Powerhouses Who Can Make the Playoff at 9-3

The 12-team College Football Playoff is entering its third season as the marquee postseason tournament for the sport.

College Football Playoff Could See First Three-Loss Regular Season Team

The expanded playoffs have brought more parity to the sport, as many teams have made the playoff for the first time in their program's history.

Despite that, there still has not been a team to make the playoff wth three or more losses, without receiving an automatic bid or getting that third loss in their conference championship game.

The Clemson Tigers were the first team to make it with three losses. Dabo Swinney's team made it after getting an automatic bid due to winning the ACC Championship Game in 2024 in the final seconds. The Alabama Crimson Tide made it last season with three losses, but Kalen DeBoer's team got their third loss in the SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) rushes as Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) and Michael Taaffe (16). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Oklahoma and Texas as Three-Loss Playoff Candidates?

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked on "The Paul Finebaum Show" if there were any teams that could make it this season with three regular-season losses. Finebaum felt there would be a strong case for two teams, and possibly a third.

"There are a couple of teams that would have a really good shot at making it at 9-3," Finebaum said. "Texas would be one. Oklahoma would be another. To get in with three losses, you better have played a significant schedule and nonconference. I think those are the two. LSU, probably because of playing Clemson."

The benefit that the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns have is playing a tough nonconference opponent. Oklahoma takes on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. Texas will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Austin.

On top of that, both teams will face nine SEC opponents after the league went to that new format this season.

LSU Could Also Have a Path at 9-3

The LSU Tigers could also get in with three losses as well, due to playing the Clemson Tigers in nonconference play. However, that would depend on how strong a season Clemson has. Last season, the Tigers went 7-6, so if Clemson had another season like that, it wouldn't benefit LSU.

The 2026 season could provide the first real test of whether a team with three regular-season losses can earn an at-large spot in the expanded playoff. Oklahoma and Texas appear to have the clearest paths, largely because their schedules give them multiple opportunities to build a strong résumé even if they suffer a few losses.

For Oklahoma, a road game against Michigan combined with nine SEC games would give the Sooners plenty of chances to collect quality wins. If they finish 9-3 with several ranked wins, it would be difficult for the selection committee to dismiss their resume.

LSU could find itself in a similar position, but the Tigers may need Clemson to perform well for their nonconference matchup to carry significant weight.

Ultimately, three losses wouldn't automatically eliminate any of these teams. But they would need to prove those losses came against a difficult schedule while accumulating enough quality wins to separate themselves from the rest of the playoff bubble.