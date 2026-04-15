Paul Finebaum Names Underwhelming SEC Program With a Lot of Excitement

The Florida Gators were one of several Power Four programs to make a change at the head coaching position following difficult tenures. They elected to fire Billy Napier during last season after he went 22-23 in four years and failed to return Florida to national prominence.

The Gators were once the standard in the SEC under Urban Meyer, consistently competing for championships.

However, since his departure following the 2010 season, Florida has struggled to sustain success, posting just four double-digit win seasons and six losing seasons during that stretch.

Enter new head coach Jon Sumrall, who is fresh off leading the Tulane Green Wave to their first College Football Playoff appearance this past season.

Paul Finebaum revealed on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," that Sumrall has brought significant excitement to the program and believes he is the "cream of the crop" among new SEC hires.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall and the team blast out onto the field before the Orange and Blue game. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The excitement for Florida is pretty high," Finebaum said. "Certainly, Jon Sumrall looks on paper, with (Lane) Kiffin not being a new coach, to be the cream of that crop."

During his tenure at Tulane, Sumrall went 20-8 and led the program to a College Football Playoff appearance this past season. Tulane’s run ended with a first-round loss to the Ole Miss Rebels, but the breakthrough still showcased his ability to maximize a roster.

One of Sumrall’s biggest challenges at Florida will be stabilizing the quarterback position, which has been inconsistent in recent years.

The team has struggled at the position since Kyle Trask departed following the 2020 season. Since then, Anthony Richardson and DJ Lagway showed flashes, but neither could consistently elevate the program.

After last season, Lagway elected to transfer to the Baylor Bears, his father's alma mater. Florida added Aaron Philo, a transfer from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, this offseason.

Philo appeared in eight games over the past two seasons, throwing for 938 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, while adding 95 rushing yards and a touchdown.

His familiarity with offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner could give him an early edge in the competition. He will compete with Tramell Jones, a former four-star recruit.

If Florida is going to take a step forward in 2026, quarterback play will likely determine the ceiling of the team. Even with improved coaching and roster upgrades, inconsistent play at that position has been the program’s biggest limitation in recent years.

But there should be reason for optimism. Sumrall has already built a College Football Playoff contender before, and he did so with a roster that lacked the overall talent Florida typically has access to.

That is what makes Florida such an intriguing team moving forward. If Sumrall can combine his ability to develop and maximize talent with the recruiting advantages that come with coaching in Gainesville, the Gators have a realistic path to becoming a factor in the SEC again.

However, turning Florida into a true contender will require more than just flashes of improvement. It will take consistency, stability at quarterback and the ability to compete with the top tier of the conference week in and week out.

If he can accomplish that, Florida won’t just improve; it could re-emerge as one of the most dangerous teams in the SEC and a legitimate “sleeping giant” in the national picture.