Paul Finebaum Predicts 5-Star True Freshman Will Win Major SEC QB Battle

The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the biggest quarterback battles in college football this offseason.

The Volunteers, led by head coach Josh Heupel, have built a reputation on having one of the most electric and high-powered offenses in college football. However, he will have his fourth new starter at quarterback in the last four seasons.

Tennessee Faces Defining QB Battle

Last season, Joey Aguilar led the offense and did well, throwing for 3,565 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Aguilar tried to get another year of eligibility, arguing his two seasons of junior college football shouldn't count toward his four years of eligibility. He was denied that by a judge, clearing the way for a quarterback competition.

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) scrambles with the ball during the Orange and White game. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Faizon Brandon vs. George MacIntyre

This quarterback battle is between five-star true freshman Faizon Brandon and redshirt freshman George MacIntyre. Brandon was the No. 9 overall prospect and the No. 3 quarterback in the 2026 class. MacIntyre was a four-star recruit and a top 200 player. He was ranked as the No. 15 quarterback in the class. He's thrown nine passes for 69 yards in his career.

SEC Network analyst and Tennessee alum, Paul Finebaum, was asked who he thought would come out on top in this quarterback battle on "The Paul Finebaum Show." The analyst is going with the true freshman.

"I think it's going to be Faizon," Finebaum said. "Based on nothing other than a wild guess."

Offensive Balance Will Define Tennessee's Season

The big issue for both quarterbacks is the lack of experience. Neither quarterback has a ton of experience, and that's difficult in the SEC. The first time fans saw Brandon was during the spring game, and he didn't do that well.

He completed 6-of-16 passes for 36 yards and did not lead a scoring drive. MacIntyre, on the other hand, completed 15-of-22 passes for 122 yards, but also had no scores. He did lead one scoring drive, a 37-yard field goal.

The benefit for either quarterback is that Tennessee typically has a solid rushing attack, which takes some of that pressure off them.

Last season, the Volunteers ranked No. 51 in the country, averaging 173.5 yards per game. In 2024, the team ranked No. 9 at 225.8 yards per game. This season, they will likely need a season like 2024 to take that pressure off.

If either Brandon or MacIntyre stabilizes the position quickly, Tennessee's offense has enough explosiveness to compete in the SEC; if not, the Volunteers risk turning a promising roster into another inconsistent rebuilding year under center.