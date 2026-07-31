Paul Finebaum Pushes Back on an SEC Head Coach Being on the Hot Seat

The 2026 college football season is nearly one month away from getting started. That means the pressure on some coaches around the sport is starting to amp up.

Does Jeff Lebby Enter 2026 Under Pressure?

If these coaches don't make the necessary improvements this season, it could be their last at that school. One of those coaches is Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby. The first-time head coach went an abysmal 2-10 in his first season in Starkville. He bounced back with an improved 5-8 season last year.

The biggest issue for Lebby was figuring out ways to close games. The Bulldogs lost heartbreaking overtime games against the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns.

Against Texas, Mississippi State led by 17 in the fourth quarter before blowing that lead. The Bulldogs also lost to the Florida Gators by two after quarterback Blake Shapen threw a late-game interception when Mississippi State was in field goal range.

Those late-game collapses and mismanagement have many thinking he could be on the hot seat this upcoming season. SEC Network's Paul Finebaum was asked on "The Paul Finebaum Show" how many wins he believes it will take for Lebby to keep his job this season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby reacts toward an official. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul FInebaum Doesn't Believe Jeff Lebby Is on the Hot Seat

Finebaum said he doesn't think there is a certain number because he doesn't feel Lebby is on that much of a hot seat this season.

"I don't think there is a specific number," Finebaum said. "I think that there is optimism with Jeff Lebby. One thing I know about Mississippi State: they're not eager about making coaching changes... I see the possibility of six wins. It won't... It's a little bit dicey, but I think anywhere around six wins and Jeff Lebby will continue getting encouragement and there will be optimism about his future."

Can the Bulldogs Take the Next Step in 2026?

Finebaum is right that Mississippi State likely won't move on from Lebby if he doesn't have a strong season this year. There is a lot of optimism for the Bulldogs as Zach Arnett is back to run the defense. Also, the offense will be led by sophomore Kamario Taylor. He is the highest-rated quarterback recruit in program history. His dual-threat ability has even earned him Robert Griffin III comparisons.

If Mississippi State continues to show measurable progress, even if it falls short of a bowl game, Lebby should have a strong chance to return for the 2027 season. Demonstrating that the Bulldogs are building toward sustained success may ultimately matter more than hitting a specific win total.