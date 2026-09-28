Paul Finebaum Raises Doubts Over SEC Coach’s Future After Week 4 Loss

Paul Finebaum’s latest criticism of Shane Beamer lands as South Carolina’s opening month has turned from promise to alarm, putting renewed focus on whether the sixth-year coach can steady the Gamecocks after back-to-back SEC losses.

On ESPN’s The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum called Beamer “the most hapless coach” he saw Saturday and said the losses to Mississippi State and Alabama had not improved his case to return next year, referring to preseason chatter that Beamer was the SEC coach on the hot seat.

Finebaum questions Beamer’s future

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finebaum’s criticism centered on how South Carolina let an early opportunity slip away against Alabama. Running back Matt Fuller opened the game with a 56-yard run, but the Gamecocks failed to turn the opening drive into a touchdown. Penalties and a missed field goal stalled the next chance, and South Carolina came up short on a later fourth-down attempt.

Alabama went on to win 49-18. Finebaum used the game’s start to illustrate what he saw as a coaching failure, then placed the result alongside South Carolina’s 41-34 loss to Mississippi State the week before.

The blunt language was the clearest part of his assessment. Finebaum said Beamer’s case to return in 2027 had worsened after the two losses. He did not report any decision from South Carolina’s administration, but his comments added a prominent voice to the growing questions about Beamer’s job security.

What changed after Week 4?

Alabama linebacker Yhonzae Pierre (0) stops South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina opened the season with two wins, then lost its first two SEC games. The Gamecocks fell at home to Mississippi State after building an early lead, then struggled to keep pace with Alabama on the road. The team is now 2-2 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

Beamer took responsibility after the Alabama loss. He said the Gamecocks lacked consistency and told reporters, “I’m the head coach. It’s on me.” He also said the team had to improve across four quarters, after an encouraging start again failed to hold up.

Finebaum’s comments put more weight on the short span between the losses. The Mississippi State defeat raised concerns about South Carolina’s ability to close out a game. The Alabama result gave Beamer another setback. His immediate task is to show the problems are fixable, while the losses make the pressure harder to ignore.

South Carolina faces hard test

Beamer said he expected his players to respond and pointed to the team’s effort after halftime against Alabama. But a better finish in one game will not erase the concern Finebaum described. South Carolina needs to show more reliable execution on offense, defense and special teams, and it needs a win to interrupt the slide.

It doesn't help matters that the Gamecocks will be without EDGE Dylan Stewart after he was suspended indefinitely for punching an Alabama player on Saturday.

The next opportunity comes at home against Kentucky. The Wildcats beat Texas A&M in Week 3 and enter the matchup with momentum of their own. Finebaum’s comments make clear that Beamer’s standing is under scrutiny, but they do not establish that his future has been decided.

South Carolina hosts Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 3.