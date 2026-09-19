College Football’s Biggest Games on the Week 3 Schedule You Should Watch Today

Most of the consequential action being played around college football in Week 3 will come from the SEC, with several interesting matchups that don’t simply involve Lane Kiffin facing off against his old team.

Here are the most important games on the Week 3 schedule we’ll be watching today, and what you should be keeping an eye on, too.

All times Eastern

Florida State at Alabama

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Why you should watch: To see if the Seminoles can make lightning strike twice, or if the Crimson Tide can repay the favor after last season’s upset and maybe help get Mike Norvell fired.

Norvell has been sitting on the hot seat for some time, and not even his Seminoles beating Alabama in last year’s opener has been enough to cool it off. Bama has a new, and very mobile, quarterback and the offense needs to show it can be more physical in the trenches and run the ball with authority. Florida State just needs to show it can compete.

When: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

SMU at Louisville

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Why you should watch: A pair of ACC Championship hopefuls still with important questions to answer in a game that College Football Playoff selectors may well look back to when making their decisions.

Who are these teams? Louisville put up a huge fight in a close loss to Ole Miss, but SMU also let a meh Florida State team play a little close on the road. Both quarterbacks look solid after putting up impressive numbers so far, with SMU’s Kevin Jennings and Louisville’s Lincoln Keinholz both boasting solid skill outlets who can stretch the field and move the chains on the ground.

When: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at South Carolina

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Why you should watch: Two of the SEC’s most dynamic quarterbacks will be on the same field in a matchup between programs putting their undefeated records on the line.

As the SEC dominated its non-conference slate early on, Mississippi State stuck out in particular, thanks to the play of quarterback Kamario Taylor, confidently leading what looks like a potent offense that scored 100 total points, amassing 726 total yards with 8 total touchdowns himself already.

LaNorris Sellers is back for the Gamecocks under center, and while he’s been more inconsistent over his two-plus years as the starter, he still presents a formidable physical threat as a runner and passer.

When? 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Florida at Auburn

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Why you should watch: To see an early litmus test for two SEC programs with new head coaches fighting for national relevance, and who has made the most progress early on.

Florida and Auburn are both 2-0 with Jon Sumrall and Alex Golesh at the helm, respectively, but in slightly differing ways. For the Gators, an emphasis on offense, scoring 118 combined points. For the Tigers, a strong defense, allowing just 24 total points in two games. We’ll see which team has taken the bigger steps so far, and if the winner can finally break into the AP poll.

When: 7 p.m. on ESPN

LSU at Ole Miss

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Why you should watch: To see what Lane Kiffin has in store for his old team, and what they might have in store for him as Kiffin returns to his old school in the first Top 10 matchup between these SEC rivals since 1962.

The last time we know Kiffin was in Oxford, he was getting on a private plane to get out of dodge and start over at LSU. Now he returns to what will be a cauldron of hatred to face a roster he played a role in building, one that still has Trinidad Chambliss at quarterback and Kewan Lacy in the backfield, but the Rebels are defending an LSU attack that has scored 96 combined points in two games.

When: 7:30 p.m. on ABC