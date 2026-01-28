Paul Finebaum receives clear message from $91 million coach following recent comments

A prominent SEC head coach continued his playful online feud with a noted college football analyst on Tuesday night.

The dispute centers on the coach's controversial decision to leave a program currently competing in the College Football Playoff for a rival school within the same conference. This move drew intense scrutiny from media members who questioned the timing of the departure.

The broadcaster had previously suggested the decision might backfire as the coach's former team advanced in the postseason. However, the analyst shifted his perspective earlier this week and claimed the coach made a calculated gamble that will eventually pay off. He argued that the new destination offers superior resources and a better path to sustained success.

Social media users noticed the change in tone, and the coach responded promptly to the positive coverage. He shared an article detailing the analyst's support and added a sarcastic caption welcoming the pundit back to his corner.

The interaction highlights the ongoing scrutiny surrounding one of the most significant coaching changes in recent years.

Lane Kiffin responds to Paul Finebaum regarding the move to LSU

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, who agreed to a seven-year, $91 million deal with the Tigers in November, addressed the fluctuating opinions of ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum on social media. Finebaum appeared on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning to discuss Kiffin's transition from Ole Miss to LSU.

The analyst stated that Kiffin will likely have the "last laugh" despite the immediate backlash he faced for leaving Oxford. Kiffin shared the comments and added the message, "Welcome back @finebaum we missed you."

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin secured the second-best portal class this offseason with a total of 40 players, according to On3's team portal rankings.

Finebaum acknowledged that Kiffin took a significant public relations hit during early December. He noted that the situation looked embarrassing for Kiffin as his former team found success without him.

Ole Miss defeated the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals shortly after the coaching change. Finebaum admitted he was among those criticizing the coach while the Rebels made their run toward a national title.

He told viewers it must be cringeworthy for Kiffin to watch his former roster succeed from a distance. Finebaum argued at the time that Kiffin left because he did not believe the Rebels could win a championship.

The conversation on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning focused more on the long-term prospects at LSU. Finebaum praised the roster Kiffin has already assembled through the transfer portal.

He emphasized that while Ole Miss is a strong program, it does not match LSU's potential. He cited the endless resources and top-notch facilities in Baton Rouge as reasons why Kiffin is now in a very strong position.

