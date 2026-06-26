Paul Finebaum Reveals Biggest Flaw For College Football Playoff Contender

The Alabama Crimson Tide have one of the most significant quarterback battles this season.

Another New QB Starter Under Kalen DeBoer

The Crimson Tide will have their third starting quarterback in the Kalen DeBoer era. Jalen Milroe was the starter in Year 1, Ty Simpson was the starter last year, and now it will be either Austin Mack or Keelon Russell.

Mack is a redshirt junior who started his career at Washington with DeBoer. However, he followed him to Tuscaloosa. He has the most experience between the two, but still doesn't have a ton. Mack has thrown just 35 passes in his career, for 267 yards and three touchdowns.

Russell is a former five-star prospect who was the prize of the 2025 recruiting class. He appeared in just two games last season, but completed 11-of-15 passes for 143 yards and two scores in those games.

Quarterbacks Keelon Russell and Austin Mack throw during practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Highlights a Key Flaw

ESPN's Paul Finebaum talked about some of the issues about having a new quarterback on "The Paul Finebaum Show." Finebaum said it will all be about how quickly they adapt.

"I think it's a matter of how quickly you get established," Finebaum said. "I think that's the issue with Alabama. They do have the schedule where they can get going. If for some reason they make a quick switch, they have time to get either Russell or Mack the time to get adapted."

Offensive Line and Run Game Could Make or Break the Year

That's going to be a major question for the Crimson Tide. On top of that, Alabama's offensive line reportedly has not had a great offseason. The team also boasted one of the worst running games in the country last season.

Neither one of those is good for a new quarterback. Those players need stability and need something they can rely on to take some of the pressure off of them. If the Crimson Tide can't block or produce a strong run game, that will put a lot of pressure on them.

As Finebaum mentioned, the schedule is fairly favorable. Alabama faces the Florida State Seminoles at home in the non-conference. It also gets Georgia and Texas A&M at home.

That's why Alabama's early-season stretch is important. It gives DeBoer a chance to settle the quarterback position, build confidence and figure out whether the offense can actually function at the level Alabama expects.

But a manageable schedule only helps if the Crimson Tide take advantage of it. If the offensive line remains shaky and the run game doesn't improve, it won't matter whether it's Mack or Russell under center; Alabama's offense will have the same problems that held it back a year ago.