Paul Finebaum Believes a Major SEC Program Can't Overcome Its Schedule

The 2026 college football season is underway, as a slate of Week 0 games kicked off the season last weekend. The rest of college football starts the season this week.

There is a lot of anticipation for some of the new coaches this season. Several programs replaced their head coaches, including six SEC programs. One of those is Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall. He took over the Gators after spending two seasons with the Tulane Green Wave.

Jon Sumrall Brings Excitement to Gainesville

One thing Sumrall has proven in his short career as a head coach is that he is a winner. He went 23-4 in two seasons with the Troy Trojans before going 20-8 in two seasons at Tulane. That includes last season's 11-3 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, he takes over a Florida team in desperate need of change. A once great program in the SEC has fallen on hard times. The Gators have had a losing season in four of the last five seasons. That's resulted in them having four head coaches, both full-time and interim. The goal is that they won't have to go through another coaching change in the near future, because Sumrall is the guy who can turn this thing around.

Florida Head Coach Jon Sumrall, left, watches practice with referees at Heavener Football Complex. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Raises Concern over Florida's Schedule

ESPN's Paul Finebaum revealed that Sumrall is capable of taking this team to another level this season, but he worries about the schedule.

"I think Sumrall is probably capable," Finebaum said. "I don't think they can get past their schedule, though."

The Gators Face a Brutal Road Slate

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) ranks the Gators as having the No. 7 toughest schedule in college football entering the 2026 season. Florida will have tough road games against the Auburn Tigers, Missouri Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Kentucky Wildcats and the Florida State Seminoles, as well as a neutral-site game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

On top of that, the Gators have home games against the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners and Vanderbilt Commodores. Despite those challenges, the FPI is fairly high on the Gators. It has them going 7-5 this season. While that isn't up to the standard of a great program like Florida, it would be a major stepping stone based on their recent struggles. It would also create major momentum for Sumrall heading into 2027.

The journey to a winning record starts with an in-state matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls. That game will be on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.