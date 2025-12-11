Paul Finebaum reveals instant reaction to Michigan firing head coach Sherrone Moore

Michigan terminated head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday after an internal probe found "credible evidence" he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, a decision the school said violated university policy and warranted dismissal with cause.

Within hours, Moore was taken into custody in a separate police matter tied to an alleged assault; authorities say the investigation is active and details remain limited.

Among the first media reactions, SEC Network commentator Paul Finebaum offered a blunt assessment.

“I don’t want to understate, or overstate, I should say, how good a job this is," Finebaum said. "Like Michigan or not, Michigan sits in the front row of college football. There are not many places more revered, and they have a good program. They have one of the best quarterbacks, futuristically, in the country in Bryce Underwood. Unlike a lot of times, you’re walking into a good situation."

"They weren’t a bad team this year, but I never thought Sherrone Moore was that great of a coach," Finebaum added.

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore watches a play against Ohio State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Michigan fired Moore "for cause," the university indicated it will not be obligated to pay the full remaining buyout on his contract, which sits at $13.8 million.

However, that does little to soften the public fallout surrounding the situation, especially given the timing.

The program is coming off a disappointing 9-3 2025 season and is already dealing with earlier infractions related to an advanced scouting and sign-stealing probe that produced suspensions this year.

Moore’s tenure as Michigan’s full-time head coach spanned two seasons, with an overall record of 18-8 (12-6 Big Ten) and a ReliaQuest Bowl win in 2024.

Assistant coach Biff Poggi has been named interim head coach and will steer the Wolverines into the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas on December 31.

The next two weeks leading up to the game will determine whether Michigan stabilizes quickly or enters a more disruptive coaching carousel.

Read More at College Football HQ