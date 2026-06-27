Paul Finebaum Reveals It’s ‘Next to Impossible’ for Historic SEC Program to Return

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been known for their defense for a little more than two decades.

Alabama Has Been a Defensive Powerhouse

That was in large part due to Nick Saban. Since he took over as head coach before the 2007 season, the team has been a defensive-minded, hard-nose football team. They punished opposing teams with their depth and talent.

They often had a relentless pass rush on the defensive line, to go with one of the best secondaries in the sport. On top of that, their linebacker group was typically a hard-hitting, run-stopping force. Their defenses struck fear into opposing team offenses.

However, since Saban left, Alabama hasn't quite lived up to that level. They have still had some good defenses, ranking in the top 21 in both seasons in total defense. However, it hasn't been the suffocating defense that it once was.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on in the second half. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Believes Alabama Won't Reach Saban Level Again

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst was asked if Alabama would ever get back to having a dominant defense. Finebaum said he doesn't see any way it happens.

"I think it would be next to impossible to get back to some of those great defenses of Saban's tenure," Finebaum said. "First of all, I think the coaching was better. Don't forget you had Nick Saban as the secondary coach and Kirby Smart as the (defensive coordinator). I think Alabama has a really good defense this year... but overall it's almost impossible to replicate the amount of talent Alabama had on the defensive line and the secondary."

Finebaum makes two good points. Having a coaching staff with Saban and Smart on it, it likely won't ever happen again. That was an elite pairing. Also, NIL and the transfer portal have made it almost impossible to stack your roster like they once did.

In years past, there would be some elite blue-chip prospects that would be relegated to the second or third team because the team was so loaded with talent.

That's not the case anymore. That's because instead of being a backup for a team like Alabama, a player will likely transfer and be a starter somewhere else.

They aren't just going to sit on the bench, waiting for their turn when they have starting opportunities, as well as more NIL opportunities. That has completely changed the game in college athletics. It's leveled the playing field more.

That's the part of this conversation Alabama fans have to accept. The Crimson Tide can still field elite defenses, but expecting them to look like the best Saban units is probably unrealistic in the modern era.

Between the loss of that coaching brain trust and a roster model that no longer allows elite programs to hoard depth the way they once did, college football has changed too much. Alabama may still be very good defensively, but the days of those suffocating, talent-overwhelming defenses are likely gone for good.