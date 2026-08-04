Paul Finebaum Names Major SEC Coach Who Can't Get Out of His Own Way

The Alabama Crimson Tide are one of the true powers in college football. Since 2009, Alabama has dominated the sport, winning six national championships in that span.

Kalen DeBoer Was Once a Home Run Hire

However, that was under legendary former head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide are now in the Kalen DeBoer era. He replaced Saban after he elected to retire following the 2023 season. DeBoer was coming off back-to-back great seasons with the Washington Huskies.

That included a 14-1 season in 2023, in which the Huskies made the College Football Playoff but lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the national championship game.

DeBoer's era has been plagued by one glaring issue. He has had issues dominating the teams that the Crimson Tide should consistently dominate. DeBoer has eight losses so far in his career. Four of those losses have been against teams that lost five or more games that season. Two of those teams finished with a losing record.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says Kalen DeBoer Can't Get Out of His Own Way

That issue has led many to wonder whether DeBoer is the right man to bring Alabama back to national championship contention. On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst said DeBoer can't get out of his own way.

"He has been unable to stay out of his own way, really," Finebaum said. "I mean, these losses just keep getting in the way of the narrative that he's done a great job at Alabama... I think that's why every time you want to believe, or collectively, that DeBoer is the right coach and deserves all of the support the university is giving him. He gives you a reason not to believe in him."

DeBoer Must Reestablish Alabama's Championship Standard

That's the hurdle that DeBoer has to get over. He has to reassert Alabama's dominance. Every program has games where they don't play up to their level and get upset, but it can't be as consistent as it has been in Tuscaloosa recently.

DeBoer's overall record suggests the program is moving in the right direction. He improved from 9-4 in his debut season to 11-4 last year, reached the SEC Championship Game and returned Alabama to the College Football Playoff. At most schools, that would be viewed as significant progress.

At Alabama, however, the standard is much higher. The Crimson Tide are judged by championships, not playoff appearances, and by avoiding the inexplicable losses that have become a recurring theme under DeBoer.

If Alabama can eliminate those setbacks and turn its postseason appearances into championship runs, the conversation surrounding DeBoer will change quickly. Until then, questions about whether he's the right coach to follow Saban will continue to linger.