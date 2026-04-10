The LSU Tigers made one of the most significant coaching moves of the 2025 cycle when they hired Lane Kiffin away from the Ole Miss Rebels. The decision came after LSU parted ways with Brian Kelly, who posted a 34-14 record in four seasons but failed to consistently meet the program’s championship expectations.

Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge following a highly successful six-year run at Ole Miss, where he compiled a 55-19 record. He led the Rebels to four double-digit win seasons and helped elevate the program into a legitimate national contender.

That rise peaked in 2025 when Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

However, Kiffin accepted the LSU job before the postseason, leaving Ole Miss to finish its playoff run without him. The Rebels still advanced to the semifinals with wins over Tulane and Georgia before falling to Miami, further validating the foundation Kiffin built.

During an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” a caller questioned why Kiffin felt the need to leave Ole Miss to win at the highest level. Finebaum responded bluntly, stating that the only way Kiffin could justify the move would be by winning a national championship at LSU.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"The only way he'll prove himself correct is if he wins the title," Finebaum said.

That response reflects a traditional view of college football, one where elite jobs are required to win titles. But that assumption is being challenged more than ever in today’s landscape.

The reality is that Kiffin may have already proven he could win at Ole Miss. The Rebels were not just competitive; they were a legitimate playoff team that advanced deep into the bracket. In previous eras, that type of breakthrough would have been nearly impossible for a program outside the sport’s traditional powers.

Now, with the transfer portal and NIL leveling the playing field, the gap between programs like LSU and Ole Miss is narrower than it has ever been. Ole Miss has consistently been one of the most aggressive and effective programs in the portal, allowing it to build rosters capable of competing with anyone in the country.

That raises an important question: Did Kiffin leave for a better opportunity, or simply a more traditional one? LSU undoubtedly offers advantages in recruiting base, resources and brand power.

But those advantages no longer guarantee championships. Programs like Indiana have already shown that the right combination of coaching, roster construction and development can produce a title run without traditional blue-blood status.

Kiffin’s move, then, is less about necessity and more about preference. He chose the infrastructure and expectations of LSU over continuing to build something sustainable at Ole Miss.

Ultimately, Finebaum is right in one sense: Kiffin will be judged by championships at LSU. But whether that proves his decision “correct” is a much more complicated question in the modern era of college football.