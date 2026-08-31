Paul Finebaum Reveals Major College Football Rivalry That Extended His Career

The SEC has dominated college football since the early 2000s, but its reign has been challenged in the last few seasons.

Big Ten Has Challenged the SEC Reign

From 2003 to 2022, the conference won 14 national championships, including a stretch of seven straight from 2006 to 2012. The conference consistently produced the most first round and overall draft picks. But in the last couple of years, the SEC's power has been challenged by the Big Ten.

The conference has won three straight national championships. The Michigan Wolverines won the title in 2023. The Ohio State Buckeyes followed that up in 2024, and the Indiana Hoosiers went a perfect 16-0 while winning the national title last year. On top of that, an SEC program hasn't made the national championship game since the Georgia Bulldogs won the title in 2022.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Reveals What the SEC's Slump Has Done For His Career

This has put some pressure on the SEC to end the Big Ten's streak this upcoming year; otherwise, it might be time to crown a new program as the best in college football. But there has been some good that has come out of this. ESPN's Paul Finebaum joked on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that this rivalry has extended his career.

"Let's close with this battle between the Big Ten and the SEC," Finebaum said. "It's extended my career. It would have been over with if the SEC kept winning. Nobody wants to hear this: 'Hey, the SEC's won 10 in a row.'"

The numbers explain why the SEC is feeling some pressure. After winning 14 championships from 2003 to 2022, the conference's drought has now reached a point where the Big Ten has taken control of the sport's biggest stage.

Meanwhile, the SEC hasn't had a team reach the championship during the Big Ten's run. That's a significant change for a conference that spent much of the previous two decades setting the standard. Now, SEC programs enter 2026 with something to prove.

SEC-Big Ten Rivalry Has Created a New Era

The SEC's recent struggles haven't necessarily meant the conference is no longer elite. Instead, the Big Ten has closed the gap, and perhaps even moved ahead. That has created something college football hasn't had in a long time: a legitimate conference rivalry at the very top of the sport.

Finebaum's comments show the irony of the SEC's recent championship drought. What has been frustrating for the conference has been great for the conversation surrounding college football.

For the first time in years, the SEC doesn't simply have to defend its status as the best conference; it has to prove it. And with the Big Ten sitting on three straight national championships, the 2026 season has a much bigger storyline than simply crowning another champion.

It's a chance for the SEC to reclaim the sport, or for the Big Ten to turn a short run of dominance into a changing of the guard.