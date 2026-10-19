Paul Finebaum Sends Clear Warning to the SEC With Latest College Football Take

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum is done doubting Tennessee, and after the Volunteers held Alabama to 10 points in Knoxville, he believes the SEC has a legitimate contender built around first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles’ unit.

When SEC Nation host Matt Barrie asked Sunday morning on his self-titled show whether the Vols are a legitimate SEC threat, Finebaum needed only four words: “Legit on Rocky Top.”

Paul Finebaum admits he misjudged Tennessee

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Finebaum then explained what he got wrong. “I did not really buy into it because I paid too much attention to the offense, but the best acquisition in the offseason was Jim Knowles,” he said. “I mean, he has transformed that place overnight.”

On the same episode, which also featured Finebaum’s shot at Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, he admitted picking Alabama and called assuming the Crimson Tide would win on the road after losing to Georgia “the biggest mistake we all made.” “I was at the front of the line,” he said.

Tennessee won 26-10 behind a defense that held Alabama to 201 total yards and 2-of-13 on third down while forcing four turnovers. It was Alabama’s lowest point total in the series since 2005, and the postgame celebration left Tennessee facing a $500,000 SEC fine.

How did Jim Knowles transform Tennessee?

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Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel fired defensive coordinator Tim Banks after the Vols finished 92nd nationally in scoring defense in 2025, then lured Knowles away from Penn State. Heupel said hiring Knowles was “our top priority from the start of this process.”

Knowles also brought Penn State transfers, including defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam and linebacker Amare Campbell, who led Tennessee with eight tackles against Alabama.

The Vols entered Saturday leading the nation with 25 sacks and added five more. Their lone loss came 20-17 against Texas on Sept. 26, when the defense sacked Texas quarterback Arch Manning six times.

Sophomore quarterback George MacIntyre threw for 197 yards in his second career start, and senior running back DeSean Bishop ran for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Tennessee’s remaining SEC schedule

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Tennessee jumped three spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25, two places ahead of Alabama. Finebaum warned that Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer is now “one loss away from not going to the playoffs in ‘26.”

Barrie expects the Vols to contend into November. “You have to start looking at the Volunteers now as someone who’s going to be hanging out at the top of the SEC for the rest of the season,” he said.

Tennessee plays at South Carolina on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET before hosting No. 12 Kentucky on Nov. 7. The Vols then visit Texas A&M on Nov. 14, host LSU on Nov. 21 and close the regular season at Vanderbilt on Nov. 28.

Tennessee is 3-1 in SEC play, and its only conference loss came against a Texas team that has since lost two straight games.