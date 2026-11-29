Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer heads into an uncomfortable offseason after Auburn's 30-23 upset in Tuscaloosa, and ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum now says the best move for the third-year coach would be leaving the Crimson Tide on his own.

Finebaum made the case on The Matt Barrie Show, calling DeBoer a top-tier coach before adding, "He's still not the right coach for Alabama." The loss dropped the Crimson Tide to 9-3 and likely knocked them out of the College Football Playoff.

Paul Finebaum's advice for Kalen DeBoer

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"I've been around long enough to have covered the end of both Bryant and Saban, and I've said it repeatedly," Finebaum said before delivering that verdict. Still, the SEC Network host doesn't believe DeBoer's job is in danger. He spent time with athletic director Greg Byrne on Friday and called Byrne "deeply committed to Kalen," so the question is whether the former Washington coach should leave on his own terms.

Michigan is the obvious landing spot. The Wolverines chased DeBoer a year ago before hiring Kyle Whittingham, whose team finished 6-6 after a 45-0 loss at Ohio State on Saturday. Whittingham insisted afterward that "I know what needs to be fixed" after a year on the job.

"We are right back to where we were a year ago with Michigan possibly having an opening, and this time Kalen DeBoer is unlikely to be stuck in the playoffs," Finebaum said. "If he came to me and said, 'What do you think I should do?' I would say, 'Get out.'"

That advice has a flaw, though, because a Michigan team that managed seven first downs in Columbus isn't an easier place to win than Tuscaloosa.

How has Finebaum flipped on DeBoer?

Last December, with Michigan's interest public, Finebaum said DeBoer was "not going anywhere". At SEC Media Days in July, he said DeBoer had "made a mess out of a great situation".

In August, he said "I land on 9-3" for Alabama, which is exactly where the Crimson Tide finished.

After a 20-17 loss to Georgia in October, Finebaum said fans were "hugging Kalen DeBoer like he is Nick Saban, Bear Bryant wrapped into one." A 26-10 loss at Tennessee one week later had him calling DeBoer "consistent at throwing away goodwill." After a road win at LSU in November, he said "most smart football people know that he is an elite coach."

Alabama's outlook after the Iron Bowl

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Finebaum even picked Alabama to win Saturday. Instead, Auburn turned consecutive Alabama fumbles into 10 fourth-quarter points and snapped the Crimson Tide's six-game Iron Bowl winning streak.

"I think Kalen DeBoer would be foolish to keep thinking he's going to get it right," Finebaum said. "He's got a minimum of another three-loss season. He had two four-loss seasons ... It all spells a very bleak future for Kalen DeBoer."

Last season, a comeback from 17-0 down at Oklahoma in the playoff's first round softened a 38-3 Rose Bowl loss to Indiana. "He's got nothing to feast on right now," Finebaum said.

DeBoer is 29-11 in three seasons with one playoff win, and the selection committee will reveal whether a three-loss Alabama team still has a path into the field on Selection Day, Sunday, Dec. 6, at noon ET on ESPN.