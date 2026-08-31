Paul Finebaum Reveals Major SEC Program That's An 'Outcast'

The LSU Tigers are one of the programs at the forefront of adding professional players to their teams.

LSU At The Center of a Major Controversy

This was made possible after a ruling allowed Class of 2022 players to be eligible for a fifth season, even if they had previously used all four years of their eligibility. The Tigers are reportedly trying to add tight end Dae'Quan Wright and defensive tackle Zxavian Harris, who both were trying to make NFL teams in the preseason but were cut.

The SEC passed a rule that would prohibit schools from doing this and impose some pretty hefty fines on coaches and programs that do; however, there are some other legal hurdles that would still need to be overcome to do that. That includes the SEC reportedly being willing to fight a Louisiana court order that would allow these players to play. This has led some SEC programs to back off of the pursuit of these kinds of players, but not Kiffin.

LSU Tigers head football coach Lane Kiffin talking with quarterback Husan Longstreet at Football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Says LSU Is Becoming an SEC Outcast

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has been one of Kiffin's biggest critics during this time frame. He said on "The Paul Finebaum Show" that the issue has now grown beyond Wright, Harris or even Kiffin. It's about LSU's relationship with the rest of the conference.

"LSU, as has been said here and in other places, is really becoming an outcast," Finebaum said. "... They're basically spitting in the eye of the commissioner of the SEC and the rest of the league. The commissioner is an emissary of the presidents of all 16 schools. I just can't quite figure out who's running that place."

LSU's Approach Is Creating a Bigger SEC Problem

LSU isn't simply trying to find a creative way to improve its roster. The Tigers are testing how much authority the SEC actually has while the broader college football landscape continues to change through court rulings, eligibility decisions and new roster rules.

Kiffin has built his reputation on finding advantages other coaches might overlook. But at LSU, that approach is now putting the program in direct confrontation with the conference it has to compete in.

Whether LSU ultimately adds Wright, Harris or anyone else remains secondary to the larger question. If the Tigers continue challenging the SEC's position, someone will eventually have to establish where the line is and whether LSU is willing to cross it.