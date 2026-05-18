Paul Finebaum Reveals 'Biggest Topic' in College Football

Lane Kiffin has always understood how to control the spotlight.

Sometimes that has helped him build programs. Other times, it has created unnecessary controversy. Right now, it is doing both.

The new LSU Tigers head coach once again finds himself at the center of the college football conversation after controversial comments regarding his former program, the Ole Miss Rebels.

Kiffin’s Departure Still Dominates The Headlines

Kiffin left Ole Miss after six highly successful seasons in Oxford where he transformed the Rebels into a legitimate national contender.

He compiled a 55-19 record, produced four double-digit win seasons and helped guide Ole Miss to its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff during the 2025 season. However, his exit created tension almost immediately.

Kiffin accepted the LSU job before the Rebels began their playoff run, forcing Ole Miss to move forward without him on the sideline. Despite the coaching transition, the Rebels still reached the playoff semifinals before falling to the Miami Hurricanes.

That alone kept emotions high between both sides entering the offseason.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Comments About Ole Miss Spark Backlash

Now, months later, Kiffin reignited the situation during an interview with Vanity Fair, where he discussed recruiting perceptions surrounding Ole Miss and LSU.

"[They would say], 'Hey, Coach, we really like you. But my grandparents aren't letting me move to Oxford, Mississippi,'" Kiffin said, according to the magazine. "That doesn't come up when you say Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Parents were sitting here this weekend saying the campus' diversity feels so great: 'It feels like there's no segregation. And we want that for our kid because that's the real world.'"

The comments immediately created backlash across the SEC landscape, especially among Ole Miss supporters.

During "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst acknowledged the fatigue surrounding constant Kiffin headlines, but admitted the topic is unavoidable.

"I know some of you are rooting for us to quit talking about Kiffin, and I don't blame you," Finebaum said. "But it is the biggest topic in the sport."

And honestly, Finebaum is probably right.

Why Kiffin Always Becomes the Story

Kiffin has built an entire brand around being outspoken.

Whether it is social media trolling, public comments or subtle shots at rival programs, he rarely stays quiet for long. That personality is part of why recruits gravitate toward him and why fan bases stay engaged with his programs. But there is also a downside.

The more attention a coach attracts personally, the more every comment gets dissected publicly. In this case, many people felt Kiffin crossed a line by taking indirect shots at Ole Miss months after leaving the program.

He later clarified that he did not intend to offend anyone. Still, the wording and context made backlash inevitable.

LSU Needs Kiffin Focused on Football

At some point, LSU needs the conversation to shift back to football. Kiffin was hired to win championships, modernize LSU’s offense and bring playoff consistency back to Baton Rouge. That is already a massive task in the SEC.

The more distractions that surround the program, the harder that becomes.

And while controversy has always followed Kiffin throughout his career, there are moments when silence is the smarter move.

Right now feels like one of them.