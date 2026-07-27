Paul Finebaum Slams Major SEC Head Coach Over Media Day Comments

SEC media days wrapped up last week, and now teams are preparing for the start of fall camp.

Kalen DeBoer Faces Intense Year 3 Pressure

The Alabama Crimson Tide enter the season with a ton of pressure in Year 3 under Kalen DeBoer. The pressure stems from DeBoer not being able to get the Crimson Tide back to being a legit national championship contender.

In Year 1, DeBoer led the team to a 9-4 record and missed the College Football Playoff. The team also lost to three teams that finished the year with five or more losses. In Year 2, he bounced back with an 11-4 campaign. Alabama made the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff.

The issue is that the Crimson Tide weren't very competitive once there. They lost 28-7 to the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC title game, and despite beating the Oklahoma Sooners 34-24 in the first round of the CFP, they would lose 38-3 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the next round.

At SEC media days, DeBoer was asked if his career in Tuscaloosa would be defined by championships. That's become the standard at Alabama thanks to the legendary careers of Nick Saban and Bear Bryant. DeBoer dismissed the question.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer speaks to the press. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I certainly know that it's an important part of what's happened in the program, so wouldn't doubt that that's the case," DeBoer answered. "I'm not focused on that."

Paul Finebaum Calls Out DeBoer's SEC Media Days Comments

That response irked ESPN's Paul Finebaum. He appeared on "The Next Round" podcast, where he slammed DeBoer for that answer.

"It was a terrible answer... he doesn't have to sound like Pete Golding, he doesn't have to slam the table... but he does need to say, 'We're going to win a national championship,'" Finebaum said. "Why can't he say that? Maybe because he doesn't believe it."

DeBoer's Championship Response Won't Quiet Alabama's Critics

Finebaum is right. It's now all about optics. In this era, what you say matters. The boosters want to find reasons to believe in a head coach and be content with donating money to the team's NIL initiatives. They are only going to do that if they believe you are the right man for the job. The best way to establish that is by going to the podium and declaring you will lead the Crimson Tide back to a national championship.

At most programs, a measured answer about championships would barely register. At Alabama, every word is scrutinized because the expectations are unlike anywhere else in college football. DeBoer will ultimately be judged by wins and championships, not sound bites, but in Tuscaloosa, projecting confidence in pursuing national titles is part of the job.

Whether his comments become a footnote or a defining moment will depend entirely on what Alabama accomplishes this season.