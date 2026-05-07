Paul Finebaum Sounds Alarm on Major SEC Program Heading in the Wrong Direction

Paul Finebaum has rarely been shy about calling out coaches on the hot seat, and his latest target is one of the SEC's most recognizable programs. Speaking on the Crain & Cone podcast, the longtime SEC analyst put Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel squarely under the microscope.

The criticism arrives at a fragile moment for the Volunteers. After an 8-5 finish in 2025 that included a stunning home loss to Vanderbilt and a bowl defeat, the Knoxville fanbase is restless.

Finebaum's read is that Tennessee, despite the brand and the resources, is quietly drifting away from the contender tier in the SEC.

Why Finebaum is calling out Heupel

Finebaum opened with a positive personal opinion on the Volunteers while delivering the blow.

"I bring Josh Heupel up. I like him. He has made the playoffs one time, but he's been there what, four or five years, and it feels like the program is going in the wrong direction," Finebaum said. "That should not happen, and it's a very bad sign for a name-brand program. Maybe I'm old school enough to still believe that Tennessee is one of those schools that should always be at or near the top."

He didn't stop at vibes. Finebaum pointed to specific results that tanked the 2025 season.

"The end of last season was a complete disaster, losing at home to Oklahoma, and they also lost at home to Vanderbilt badly, [and] lost their bowl game. You can't let that happen."

The numbers back the worry. Tennessee finished 92nd nationally in total defense and 92nd in scoring defense, which is why the program fired Tim Banks and brought in former Ohio State and Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to overhaul the unit.

Tennessee quarterback questions

The bigger concern is at the most important position. Quarterback Joey Aguilar, who led the SEC in passing yards per game in 2025, ran out of eligibility and lost his court petition for an extra year.

"They got some bad luck in court, losing [Joey] Aguilar, but they don't have a quarterback," Finebaum said. "And you guys all tell me how you can win in the SEC without a quarterback."

Tennessee coordinator Jim Knowles will spearhead what should be one of the most improved defensive units in the SEC in 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heupel and his staff swung at Sam Leavitt in the portal and missed when the Arizona State transfer chose LSU. That leaves a three-way camp battle between redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, five-star freshman Faizon Brandon, and Colorado transfer Ryan Staub. None has started a college game.

The Vols will lean on a defense reshaped by Knowles, headlined by Penn State transfers Chaz Coleman, Amare Campbell, and Xavier Gilliam, plus Auburn cornerback Kayin Lee. Whether that group can carry an inexperienced quarterback through a brutal SEC slate, with home dates against Texas, Alabama, and LSU, will define Heupel's 2026.