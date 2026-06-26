Paul Finebaum Stunned by Former Prominent SEC Coach’s New Gig

Brian Kelly was once considered one of the best head coaches in college football.

He's had decades of success with an all-time record of 200-76. He's made stops at Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame and LSU. In the first three schools, he left on his own terms.

He went to a school he thought was a better opportunity for him to win, because while he has a great overall record, he has made the College Football Playoff and played in a national championship game, he's never won a title.

Brian Kelly's LSU Tenure Ends After Falling Short of Title Expectations

That's why he took the challenge at LSU. During his time, he went 34-14, which is a pretty good record. He won nine or more games three times and won the SEC West in his first season thanks to a marquee win over Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

However, this past season, he started 5-3 after national championship expectations, and he was fired and ultimately replaced by Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.

Louisiana State Tigers head coach Brian Kelly during the first half. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Reacts to Kelly's New Role

Now it's being reported that Kelly has found a new gig. According to Front Office Sports, Kelly will call college football games for CBS this season. But it won't be the marquee Big Ten games; instead, he will be a part of a three-person team that calls the Mountain West games.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum reacted to the news on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show."

"Oh my goodness," Finebaum said. "Brian Kelly... will call games for CBS this fall... Less than a year ago, Brian Kelly was the head coach of a preseason top 10 team. Now he's calling Mountain West games for us CFB degenerates that will be up at 1:00 a.m. watching the late-night CBS sports game... Brian Kelly went from one of the highly paid coaches in the country... to doing Mountain West games."

A Rapid Narrative Collapse in Modern College Football

Finebaum likely had the reaction most people had when they first heard the news. It was just a few short years ago that Kelly was considered a top-five coach in the sport. In fact, he was a big reason many thought LSU had the team to compete for a title before last season.

But one bad season, and the narrative around him has completely changed to the point that he didn't even get the primetime CBS games, but instead the late-night Mountain West games.

Kelly's trajectory is a reminder of how quickly perception shifts in modern college football. In a sport defined by short windows and high expectations, a single disappointing season can outweigh decades of résumé-building success.