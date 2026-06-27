Paul Finebaum Stunned by Hot Seat Talk Around SEC Head Coach

One of the names that is constantly brought up in hot-seat talks is South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer.

Shane beamer Faces Growing Pressure After Tough 2025

Beamer has spent five seasons in Columbia. He has a 33-30 record while there. During his tenure, there have been some highs, but also some lows.

He has two seasons of eight or more wins, including a 9-4 season in 2024. That year, they were one of the hottest teams in college football to end the season and had a case for the College Football Playoff.

But he has also had two losing seasons, including last season's 4-8 season, despite starting the year ranked No. 13 and climbing as high as No. 10 in the country. They also returned starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers and star EDGE Dylan Stewart, who are considered two of the best players in the country.

None of that mattered, as the season was a disaster and led Beamer to make some difficult changes, such as firing offensive coordinator Mike Shula and offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley. He replaced them with Kendal Briles and Randy Clements, both of whom have SEC experience.

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Paul Finebaum Pushes Back on Hot Seat Talk

While his name has been in a lot of hot seat talks, hearing that surprised SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum. After reading a headline on his show, "The Paul Finebaum Show," about Beamer's job being on the line.

"This headline really stunned me," Finebaum said. "... Shane Beamer gets the hot seat talk at South Carolina, but won't let it change him. We knew it wouldn't, but the fact that people are not happy about Beamer is interesting... I realize nobody is openly, I don't think, talking about firing Shane Beamer. That's a big reach from a guy who used to own his part of the state."

South Carolina's Talent Window Raises the Stakes

The reality is that Beamer being on the hot seat shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

South Carolina isn't considered a top-tier program, but when they have players like Sellers and Stewart on campus, they need to take advantage of that. This past year was the first year with real expectations after a great end to the 2024 season.

However, Beamer didn't manage those well, and they collapsed under that pressure.

Beamer has already made staff changes to reset the trajectory, but those moves also reduce the margin for excuses moving forward.

With returning high-end talent and a program that has already shown it can flirt with top-10 status, the expectations now shift from occasional peaks to sustained consistency. If South Carolina stalls again, the conversation around his future will become unavoidable.