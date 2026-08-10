Fox Sports analyst Urban Meyer had one of the most successful runs as a head coach in the modern era. Meyer spent 17 seasons as a head coach with the Bowling Green Falcons, Utah Utes, Florida Gators and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Urban Meyer Built One of College Football's Greatest Resumes

During his tenure, he compiled an impressive record of 187-32 (85.4%). He helped build Utah into a power before leaving and getting the Gators back to the promised land.

He went 65-15 in his six seasons in Gainesville, winning two national championships in 2006 and 2008. He abruptly retired following the 2010 season but would return in 2012, this time at Ohio State.

He had an incredible run in Columbus, going 83-9 in his seven seasons there. He led them to the first national championship of the College Football Playoff era. His 90.2% win percentage for the Buckeyes is the highest in Ohio State history. He would retire again in 2018, handing the reins over to Ryan Day.

Meyer would return to the sidelines in 2021, this time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He'd start 2-11 before getting let go during the season. He has since been an analyst on Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff."

Former head coach Urban Meyer watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Takes Brutal Shot at Urban Meyer

Meyer made headlines this offseason about the popularity of the SEC Championship Game, saying it's not what it once was.

A caller on "The Paul Finebaum Show" asked the SEC Network analyst about his thoughts on Meyer questioning the popularity of the SEC Championship Game. Finebaum critiqued the three-time national championship coach.

"He was once considered an iconic coach, and he made the same mistake that a lot of people make," Finebaum said. "He goes into TV and has just made a fool out of himself every time he opens his mouth. It's sad to watch his reputation diminish because when he left Ohio State, he was considered the second-best coach in college football. Today, no one really remembers his accomplishments, which were massive, by the way."

Finebaum Believes Meyer's Reputation Has Taken a Hit

Finebaum's criticism is harsh, especially considering what Meyer accomplished during his coaching career. His overall record and three national championships put him in rare company, while his dominance at Florida and Ohio State established him as one of the defining coaches of his generation.

However, Meyer's transition from coaching to television has changed how he is perceived by some fans and media members. His willingness to offer strong opinions has occasionally overshadowed the accomplishments that made him an iconic figure in the first place.

That appears to be what Finebaum was getting at. Meyer's coaching résumé remains impossible to erase, but his reputation as a television analyst is now being judged on a different standard.

Whether that criticism is fair or not, Finebaum clearly believes Meyer's recent comments have diminished the way some people view his legacy.