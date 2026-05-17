Paul Finebaum Takes Shot at Major College Football Coach’s ‘Wandering Eyes’

The pressure surrounding LSU and new head coach Lane Kiffin was always going to be massive.

That is what happens when you take over one of the premier jobs in college football.

LSU did not move on from Brian Kelly because the Tigers were failing. Kelly went 34-14 in four seasons. LSU moved on because championships are the expectation in Baton Rouge, and “good” no longer satisfied the fan base.

Now Kiffin inherits both opportunity and pressure.

LSU Expectations Are Different

Kiffin arrives after transforming Ole Miss into a playoff contender during his six-year run in Oxford.

He posted a 55-19 record, led the Rebels to four double-digit win seasons and helped deliver the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance. That success elevated his national profile again and eventually led LSU to make its move.

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

But expectations at LSU are different. Winning nine or 10 games buys patience at many places. At LSU, it buys questions.

That pressure became part of the discussion on “The Paul Finebaum Show” when a caller compared Kiffin to Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti.

The caller praised Cignetti for remaining focused despite speculation linking him to bigger jobs following Indiana’s rise. Finebaum responded by drawing a sharp contrast.

"I think Cignetti was in a better position to win," Finebaum said. "He also doesn't have wandering eyes like Kiffin."

Kiffin’s Reputation Continues to Follow Him

Finebaum’s comment cuts directly into one of the biggest narratives surrounding Kiffin throughout his career.

Few coaches have generated more movement.

He has coached the Oakland Raiders, Tennessee, USC, Alabama as an assistant, Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss and now LSU. Throughout nearly every stop, speculation followed him. Bigger jobs always seemed to be part of the conversation.

That reputation creates an interesting challenge at LSU. Because Baton Rouge is not looking for a temporary answer. LSU wants its next championship coach.

LSU Needs Stability as Much as Success

The irony is Kiffin may finally be at the place where moving again no longer makes sense.

LSU offers elite recruiting resources, NIL support, fan investment and championship expectations. There are very few jobs that clearly rank above it nationally.

Now the question becomes whether Kiffin embraces that long term. Because Finebaum is right about one thing. The perception around Kiffin still exists. He has always been viewed as a coach chasing the next opportunity.

At LSU, the expectation changes. There is no next step. This is supposed to be the destination.