Paul Finebaum Zeroes In on Biggest Issue Facing SEC Head Coach in 2026

The high standard of Alabama football isn't just winning; it is a relentless pursuit of perfection that often borders on the impossible. When Kalen DeBoer took the reins from Nick Saban, he wasn't just taking a job; he was stepping into a historical shadow that stretches across college football.

Recent conversations surrounding the program suggest that the honeymoon phase in Tuscaloosa has officially concluded as the 2026 season approaches. Longtime ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum recently engaged with the Crimson Tide faithful to dissect the growing pains of an era that feels decidedly different from the one that preceded it.

As the SEC prepares for another grueling campaign, the questions facing DeBoer are no longer about his resume, but about his cultural fit. The pressure is mounting to see if a West Coast offensive mind can truly master the grit and discipline required to dominate the toughest conference in the sport.

Divide between DeBoer, Alabama football expectations

The primary concern echoed by Finebaum centers on the perceived lack of discipline compared to the Saban years. Fans want the Tide to have more of an edge, a swagger. Yet under DeBoer, that perception of Alabama toughness is waning.

During a recent episode of The Paul Finebaum Show, the host discussed the merits of the Bill Curry years, who coached the Crimson Tide from 1987 to 1989. Curry was thought of as a kind person, somebody fans would want as a father-in-law. Finebaum noted that while DeBoer has the same likability and perhaps lacks some of the fire fans want, DeBoer is a superior coach. However, the question of whether he "gets" Alabama remains unanswered among fans.

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer leaves the field after the 2026 Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finebaum pointed to the feedback from fans who feel DeBoer’s initial approach was too friendly. The transition from "serving ice cream" to "getting tough" is a difficult pivot for any leader, especially when rival programs like Georgia and Texas are operating with military precision.

This internal friction at Alabama has national implications. If the Crimson Tide lose their signature edge, perceived or not, the power vacuum will continue to be filled by programs that have spent over a decade waiting for a crack in the foundation of the Tuscaloosa dynasty.

Alabama’s quarterback decision

The ultimate litmus test for DeBoer’s longevity will likely be his management of the quarterback room, specifically the battle between five-star talent Keelon Russell and Austin Mack. Finebaum noted a caller’s sentiment that Russell could be DeBoer's "saving grace," as he offers a two-year window of optimism for a fan base that is notoriously impatient.

The stakes of this decision ripple throughout the recruiting trail and the transfer portal. In the modern era, missing on a high-profile quarterback or failing to instill discipline can lead to a roster exodus that takes years to repair, a risk that was rarely a factor during the previous administration.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell is competing for the starting job against teammate Austin Mack. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finebaum’s reflection on the 2026 A-Day crowd size, which reportedly paled in comparison to the Saban era, serves as a sobering metric of current fan engagement. The program now finds itself in a position where style points and cultural alignment are nearly as valuable as the scoreboard itself.

The Alabama Crimson Tide concluded their spring practice schedule on Saturday.