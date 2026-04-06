Paul Finebaum Points to SEC Powerhouse Being Criticized for Playing by the Rules

The Alabama Crimson Tide are navigating a complex transition period during the 2026 spring practice season. While the program remains a perennial contender, internal pressure from a vocal segment of the fan base is creating a unique set of challenges for head coach Kalen DeBoer.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum highlighted these tensions during a Monday appearance on the McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning podcast. He noted that some supporters are restless regarding the program's current management and its adherence to established standards.

"Regardless of which way you want to classify the anti-DeBoer people, they're very loud," Finebaum said during the broadcast. He noted that these detractors often lack a realistic alternative for the coaching position, joking that they are essentially holding out for Nick Saban and Paul "Bear" Bryant.

Alabama's anti-DeBoer crowd

A significant point of contention involves how Alabama handles its budget and the transfer portal under the direction of DeBoer and athletic director Greg Byrne. Finebaum suggested that some fans are frustrated by the program's willingness to play by the rules while other teams take a more aggressive approach.

"They feel like Alabama is too hung up on playing by the rules and trying to manage a budget," Finebaum explained. He contrasted this with a desire for a "scorched earth" strategy, similar to the one employed by Lane Kiffin, to "obliterate whatever seems to be the standards and the norms and go out and get the best players."

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer watches in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the 2026 Rose Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This internal friction comes at a time when the program is already under the microscope for its on-field performance.

Early reports from spring practice indicate a significant step back for the offense in the second scrimmage, adding fuel to the fire for fans who Finebaum says "don't care about guardrails" or "fences" when it comes to winning.

Crimson Tide's 2026 outlook

The situation in Tuscaloosa serves as a case study for how elite programs must balance institutional integrity with the demands of a high stakes environment. If a powerhouse like Alabama faces backlash for fiscal responsibility and "being wise" about the portal, it signals a broader trend across the SEC.

On the field, the 2026 roster is seeing a major overhaul, particularly at the linebacker position where several new faces are expected to take on starting roles. Despite the "negative chatter" among the extremes of the fan base, Finebaum pointed out that Alabama benefits from a more manageable schedule than they faced in 2025.

Quarterbacks Keelon Russell and Austin Mack throw during practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The ongoing quarterback battle remains the primary focus for the general public, but the underlying tension regarding the program's direction remains a national storyline. Rivals like Georgia and Texas are watching to see if Alabama's commitment to "playing by the rules" will hinder their ability to keep pace in the new era of college football.

Alabama will conclude its spring schedule with the annual A-Day game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, April 18.