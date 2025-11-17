$3 million college football coach reportedly emerges as Penn State HC candidate
Bob Chesney has James Madison in the AP rankings and emerging as a Group of Five contender for the College Football Playoff, and that success has put his name in the ring as a candidate for one of college football’s current head coaching vacancies.
Penn State is still on the lookout for James Franklin’s replacement, but if they want to get in the Bob Chesney business, they might have some competition for his services.
That’s according to Rick Neuheisel, the former UCLA player and coach turned CBS analyst, who believes that his alma mater is targeting Chesney for its head coach position, but believes the Nittany Lions could be firmly in the picture, too.
“I’m hearing Bob Chesney at UCLA. He’s got to make a decision,” Neuheisel said during Saturday’s football action.
“With Mike Elko reupping at Texas A&M, it seems like Penn State’s still got a spot and Chesney’s from the state of Pennsylvania, so maybe he’s waiting for something a little closer to home.”
Chesney is a native of Kulpmont, Pa., a small town about 100 miles east of the Penn State campus, and played at Dickinson College in Carlisle.
Chesney has won wherever he's been
The 48-year-old has proven a winner at every stop in his coaching career, initially building up Holy Cross into an FCS contender, went to three Division II playoffs at Assumption, and had winning seasons at Salve Regina.
Stepping in to replace the Indiana-bound Curt Cignetti at James Madison, he has gone 18-5 in two seasons and has a 128-51 overall record as a head coach.
Chesney signed a deal worth $2.75 million and is earning more than $833,000 this season, according to the USA Today coaching salary database, the most money James Madison has paid a football coach since joining the FBS.
Penn State fired James Franklin in October after losing three-straight games, and while names like Matt Rhule at Nebraska and Mike Elko at Texas A&M emerged as early candidates, both signed new deals with their present schools.
What the betting markets believe
Chesney is among the top-five most likely candidates to take the Nittany Lions’ head coaching position, according to the prediction market Kalshi.
Sitting at 7 percent likelihood, the Dukes’ coach is ranked fourth among the favorites from bettors, and has seen his odds more than double in the last few days.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz remains the favorite on Kalshi with 38 percent odds, followed by Georgia Tech coach Brent Key at 16 percent.
Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has also emerged as a dark horse option, sitting in third with 8 percent odds on Kalshi.
Chesney is more than aware that his name is being thrown around the rumor mill this season, but sounds happy where he is.
“I can tell you, I’m perfectly happy here,” he said in conversation with Wake Up Barstool.
“If you saw this student body and you saw the stands, this is a big-time place to play and coach football. We love everything about it.”