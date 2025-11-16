AP top 25 poll: Georgia jumps, Alabama sinks in Week 13 college football rankings
AP top 25 voters were faced with a dilemma on how to sort the top of the new college football rankings after two marquee results in the SEC, and as a result there’s a new order around the top-ten as we move into the Week 13 slate of games.
A costly loss at home by Alabama saw an expected fall for the SEC title hopefuls, while Oklahoma, the winner of that game, expectedly got a boost as it remains in College Football Playoff contention on the back of two-straight road conference wins.
Georgia dominated against SEC rival Texas, impressing AP voters enough to propel the reigning conference champions into the top-five, and drop the Longhorns out of the top-ten of the new poll.
Texas A&M lost two of its first-place votes from a week ago after trailing unranked South Carolina at home by a shocking 30-3 count, but led a program-record comeback to stay undefeated.
Where does that leave everything in the updated top 25 college football rankings this week? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put in Week 13, according to AP voters.
AP top 25 football rankings for Week 13
First-place votes in parentheses
1. Ohio State (57)
2. Indiana (8)
3. Texas A&M (1)
4. Georgia
5. Ole Miss
6. Texas Tech
T-6. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Vanderbilt
13. Utah
14. Miami
15. Georgia Tech
16. USC
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. James Madison
22. North Texas
23. Missouri
24. Tulane
25. Houston
AP top 25 biggest movers
Oklahoma (Up 3). A second-straight road SEC win, against Tennessee first and then Alabama, has the Sooners making a move towards playoff inclusion on the back of a ferocious defense, but with those two losses they cannot afford a mistake.
Alabama (Down 6). The second-biggest drop in the AP rankings this week came as the Crimson Tide dropped that home game to Oklahoma, but they had room to spare, still inside the top-ten, and still very much in the playoff bubble, even with less margin for error now at 2 losses.
Texas (Down 8). The steepest fall of the week came as the Longhorns dipped into the middle of the rankings from its former No. 10 position after a 35-10 loss at Georgia and puts their playoff chances in considerable peril. They still hang on to something, provided they can beat Texas A&M.
Group of Five teams. Three non-Power Four hopefuls made the rankings this week after some lower-ranked losers fell out of the poll. North Texas and Tulane joined one-loss James Madison in the group of candidates the playoff selectors have to choose from.
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes on AP top 25 ballots, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week
Navy 61, Illinois 31, SMU 28, Arizona State 19, Louisville 17, Iowa 14, Pittsburgh 12, San Diego State 12, Arizona 9, UNLV 9, Washington 8, USF 6, East Carolina 4, UConn 1.