Elite 2029 Athlete Makai Buchanan Schedules Key Visits

Makai Buchanan is one of the better players in the class of 2029, as he is fresh off one of the better seasons we have seen recently. He finished last season with one of the better stat lines in the state for a freshman, as he finished with a total of 698 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He also finished with a total of 232 yards and one touchdown.

He has already landed offers from many different programs, including the Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Colorado Buffaloes, and more.

He was recently competing at "The Sevens," which is a 7-on-7 event in the state of Georgia. He would catch up with College Football HQ reporter Caleb Sisk and give him some key updates. Here is what he had to say.

Makai Buchanan Shares Key Recruiting Updates

"It's been going great (his recruitment). A lot of things have been going great; some coaches are reaching out. I got a lot of offers in the last period of time. You know, it's a dead period, so everything is getting shut down," Buchanan said.

He would then go into detail about which programs he would like to visit in the spring. Here is what he had to say.

"The visits that I have in mind are visits to Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, and UCLA. Those are the visits that I have planned," Buchanan said.

The mascot for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Notre Dame Stadium. | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

"Just who's going to show me the most love, and where I feel most at home at. Also, who's going to mentor me and get me to the next level, whether that's me being a businessman in the future or me going to the NFL. Just whoever is going to be there for me, and be by my side, along with mentoring me to get me to that next level," Buchanan said.

The prospect is still young in his recruiting process, but even still, the prospect has already started to think about some timelines for cutting things down.

"I would say next year. Probably next year, during the summer or around this time, I will start to figure out my visits, and figure out who I really want to go to. I plan on committing my junior year season," Buchanan said.

Buchanan is still looking to potentially set up some more visits, as he was asked if he is looking to visit as many schools as he can.

"Yes sir, I have to keep my options open," Buchanan said.

Finally, he would leave off with a message, as he is now set for yet another big-time offseason with his program, which will only lead him to a huge season on the field yet again.

"Just remember the name. Makai Buchanan class of 2029 athlete from California."